Her Husband Has a Phobia of Flying, So He Wants Her to Fly to His Hometown Alone for His Aunt’s Funeral—While She Believes He Needs to Face His Fear and Go Himself

Overcoming serious fears is difficult, but sometimes you have to face your fears and push through it.

What would you do if your husband had a fear of flying, so he asked if you would fly to his home town to attend his aunt’s funeral and he would stay home?

That is the situation that the wife in this story is in, and she wants him to go because it would force him to get through his fears, which she selfishly wants so that they can travel more.

Read through the full story below and see what you think should happen.

WIBTAH if I said no to my husband’s request Hello. My husband (41) & me (w/40) recently lost an aunt who was there for him at very pivotal points in his life.

This is heartbreaking.

I very well may have never met him if it was not for this aunt. I also believe it’s important for him to support his father during this time as well, as he lost his sister.

Overcoming a phobia is very difficult.

My husband has a fear of flying I thought was “conquered.” Prior to us getting married and early in dating I said I wanted a travel partner. He assured he could be that and within 6 months of dating, he purchased us a trip that required flying. I accompanied him on his first flight in 30 years. We flew a couple more times before he proposed about 6 months after that. At this point he bragged about the flights, and how he conquered his fear.

Turbulence can be terrifying.

Fast forward the pandemic happens; and we delay our honeymoon one year, we fly out of the country in 2021 and we had to fly on some smaller planes to get to our island destination. We survived the trip with turbulence I know happened, but nothing traumatic enough to me that I distinctly remember it. Once year later, I am pregnant and want to take a babymoon.

Fears can return, that is not uncommon.

I had never been to Europe and I wanted to go before we had a family b/c I knew life was about to change. My husband’s fear of flying returned and he was so set on it that he allowed his pregnant wife to travel alone. He promised me he would work on it, but there have been no steps to resolve sit, and I have tried. I plan our vacations and they now always need to be within 10 hours of driving (because he also hates long road trips) and split into 2 days of travel because 5 hours is the max per day he’ll do in a car.

It is time that he face his fears.

I say all of this to say that, he wants me to go to the funeral in his place. I am debating whether to do this or not because I feel like I am enabling his lack of initiative to conquer this fear as he promised. If a pregnant wife traveling across the Atlantic and the death of a close family member aren’t reasons enough to even try, to me this means you do not really ever have any intention of doing so.

He should really be the one going.

I am willing for us both to go, but we’ve never left our 2 and 4 year old’s alone overnight with anyone, so we’d have to get comfortable with doing that really quick. My question is WIBTAH to not go FOR him? Other factors, I love his father, however, I have never had a conversation beyond niceties due to a language barrier because him and I as well.

It won’t be easy, but he needs to just push through it.

I am 99% sure the funeral would be in that language as we’ve attended an uncles funeral nearby us already. Regardless, the main reason I don’t want to is because I think it’s disrespectful to send a representative to a funeral if you are able bodied and capable. He has flown with me before as mentioned above.

Getting past a fear is not easy, but sometimes in life you have to do hard things. This is one of those situations.

If he can’t be bothered to go, she doesn’t need to go in his place.

Read through the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

If she goes, she should tell everyone he can’t be there because he is scared.

This is a good question.

Here is someone who says he needs to get therapy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

If he can’t get past his fear, that is on him.

This commenter says she shouldn’t go to the funeral.

He needs to suck it up and get past his fear. This isn’t fair to her.

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