Her Roommate Moved Her Mattress Into The Living Room And Started Sleeping There, Leaving Her Frustrated With The Unwanted Change

There’s nothing quite like living someone who slowly starts to take over the whole place.

It might start with some things being left around the apartment…

And then, before you know it, their stuff is everywhere and there’s no escape!

In today’s story, a woman explained how the situation with her roommate keeps getting worse.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for asking my roommate to share the living room? “My roommate moved her mattress into the living room and slept there for three days and left garbage all over the place.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

I work nights and would come home to her sleeping in the living room (which is connected to the kitchen) and when I would get up before work she would still be there sleeping or watching TV. I’ve been unable to use the living room and have to tiptoe around the kitchen for days. I finally asked if she could move back to her room so I could also use the living room.

These two aren’t on the same page…

She said I could’ve used it while she was sleeping there, then got super defensive and played the victim saying “I don’t know what I did wrong,” and took it as a personal attack. To me it seems like common sense to treat the living room, bathroom, and kitchen as common spaces and your bedroom as your personal space. I don’t know if I’m overreacting or if I’m justified in asking for access to the spaces I also pay rent for. AITA?”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

And this person asked a good question…

This sounds like a nightmare!

This is why living alone is the best…

The absolute best!

Her roommate is slowly taking over the whole apartment…