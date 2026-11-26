Woman Regrets Offering Her Co-Worker Rides Home After Her Manager Starts Expecting Her To Be Their Personal Driver

Being a helpful coworker has its disadvantages when people start to abuse their kindness.

In this story, a fast-food employee once helped out a coworker and offered to drive her home.

Days passed, and she noticed that the same coworker would always ask if she could take her home.

Things became even more frustrating when her coworker revealed that it was their manager’s idea to call her for a free ride.

Check out the full details below.

My boss has been relying on me picking up one of my coworkers and I don’t know how to tell him I don’t want to do that anymore This is a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant that happens to only be five minutes away from my house. One of my coworkers couldn’t get home one night, so I offered to drive her. On my day off, she texted asking me to give her a ride home. So I drove in to work, drove her home, and then went back to my place.

This fast food employee became the unofficial ride service of her coworker.

However, she has started asking for rides on all her shifts, regardless of whether I have the day off or not. A couple of days ago, I gave her another ride. And she mentioned that I had missed a call from her at 9 a.m. She told me the manager had asked her to come in. And when she said she couldn’t because she didn’t have a ride, he told her to just call me.

She wanted to get out of it already.

This really just rubbed me the wrong way. It was my day off, and it’s not like I get paid to do this. It takes an hour out of my day. My coworker sends me $10 for gas, which is kind, but I really just don’t want to do this anymore. How should I approach this topic with him? Any advice is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

This is why kindness is often abused.

OP was generous enough to help out a few times, but that doesn’t mean she should do it all the time.

The manager was also out of line for volunteering someone else’s time without asking.

What’s worse is that she isn’t being paid to do all of this.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s another possible response.

Here’s another suggestion.

Just say no, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

Finally, here’s some more advice.

A kind favor shouldn’t turn into an everyday responsibility.

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