Woman Keeps Her Distance From Her Family To Protect Her Mental Health, But Her Brother Calls Her Selfish For Refusing To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner
Holidays can ask a lot of people who’ve worked hard to keep their distance.
One woman left home as a teenager, and over the years, she tried to repair things with her family, only to find that keeping them at arm’s length was what her mental health needed.
As a result, she hadn’t celebrated Thanksgiving with them since she was a child.
Things changed the day her mom got in touch with a strange request.
Her younger brother had complained that nobody invites him to anything, and their mom wanted her to cook him Thanksgiving dinner.
The woman wasn’t sure whether saying no made her selfish.
Keep reading for the full story.
WIBTAH if I don’t invite my brother over for Thanksgiving?
I (35F) have lived low/no contact from most of my family since I ran away from home at 16.
Over the years, I’ve tried to repair relationships with my family, but I’ve found keeping them at a distance is necessary for my mental health.
Her family has now moved on with their lives, but all the old patterns are still there.
My parents (both 55) have decided to buy property and are working on getting it ready for the winter, and are over 2 hours away from the rest of us.
My mom said my younger brother (33M) asked her to come over and cook him Thanksgiving dinner because “nobody invites me to things.”
So when her mother couldn’t, she volunteered her instead.
My mom can’t, because she isn’t going to be in the area, and asked me to cook him dinner instead.
I have not had Thanksgiving with my family since I was a child. I have only had it with my partner’s family over the years, and my partner and I have one for ourselves.
I’m struggling to decide if not cooking dinner for him is making me an AH.
Estranged family typically don’t make for good houseguests.
Why couldn’t her brother have taken more initiative?
This really shouldn’t be her responsibility.
Thanksgiving? More like Thankstaking.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.
Her family really needs to get a grip here.
She has spent years building a life that keeps her well, and a phone call from her mom asked her to set it aside for a turkey.
Ultimately, a grown man who feels left out can invite himself somewhere, cook a small meal, or call someone who isn’t his estranged sister.
A boundary isn’t selfish just because it’s inconvenient.
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