His Childhood Neighbor Would Always Get Extremely Upset With Their Landlord Until One Day He Dropped Dead During A Tantrum, Which Taught This Guy A Valuable Lesson

Getting upset with people is a pretty normal and common part of life, but it shouldn’t happen all the time, or it can become unhealthy.

When the guy in this story was young, he had a neighbor who would get irate with the landlord every time he came over, and nobody really knew why.

Eventually, the neighbor actually dropped dead during one of his tirades, teaching this guy the valuable life lesson about not getting too upset about things.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Our Neighbor ‘s Feud with the Landlord Baffled Everybody

I had a summer job at the Capitol and was staying within walking distance at my sister and her husband’s apartment.

Ok, let’s get a lay of the land.

It was one of three in a residential home that had been converted on a very wide and long leafy street. We shared the laundry set up in the basement. The homes were single family detached on narrow lots. The landlords were a couple in their thirties getting into real estate investment. They did what work they could themselves and were very friendly and responsive.

This neighbor hated the landlord.

A neighbor on one side was about my parents’ age (born in the teens or early twenties). He was slim, bespectacled, seemed low key and would smile and chat with me when I was outside or going back and forth as I did not have a car. He was always outside working on his yard and house. However – when the landlord came by, he really did become a Mr. Hyde of a neighbor. He would pace up and down on the property line if the landlord was walking around his side or in the back yard, cussing him out.

What is he so worked up about?

The first time we saw it we asked the landlord what was going on and he said he didn’t know what had caused it but the neighbor was always upset when he or his wife came to the property. One weekend, I was the only tenant in the house. The landlord came by to work on the gutters. As he set the ladder up on the side adjacent to the neighbor, the pacing, cussing, etc. started up again.

Oh my gosh.

And then he dropped dead. Right on his side of the property line, he collapsed. I didn’t see it but his wife called for an ambulance.

He learned a valuable lesson.

The landlord was a really nice guy and sincerely sorry that the neighbor had gotten so upset that he had some sort of attack or seizure. Even later he seemed to have some PTSD from the incident. I’m a boomer – but this was one of those lessons from my early twenties – all the anger and vitriol when you’re upset and sure you’re right can backfire and then – does it matter?

Wow, this is a crazy story. The author learned the lesson that you really shouldn’t get upset all the time, as it can have a negative impact on your life.

Read on to see what the people in the comments had to say.

He will become a legend.

Everyone should try to be nicer.

It was quite a surprise.

This person has neighbors who act the same way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

He certainly seemed to be mentally ill.

Keeping your cool can literally save your life.

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