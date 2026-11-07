November 6, 2026 at 9:35 pm

His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

by Matthew Gilligan

man and woman talking in a hallway

Shutterstock

Friends, I’m not gonna lie

This is a strange story!

It’s not very straight-forward, there are some odd characters, and the whole thing is a bit WEIRD.

But that’s what makes it interesting!

Check out what this guy had to say about an interaction with his neighbor that went off the rails in a hurry.

AITA for asking my neighbor to make me coffee?

“I was in a rush for an important meeting, and I can’t start my day without my coffee and my coffee maker died for no reason when I tried to use it.

A little help…?

So I went to my neighbor in the down floor and asked her gently if she can make me some coffee and I explained why.

I happened to be wearing my headphones because I’m used to listening to music the first thing in the morning, anyway.

She lost her mind on me and start screaming, she called the security, she said she’s going to call the cops too.

This went off the rails in a hurry!

I reminded her that I’m a cop myself  she thought I’m recording our conversation because of my headphones, and a lot of screaming until all of the building was there.

I was cool and I didn’t get mad at all. All I want is some bloody coffee, meanwhile her daughter handed me a cup of coffee behind her mother’s back.

She saw her and got even more mad.

I kept apologizing to her and saying that she could simply just say no and I will leave immediately.

She didn’t listen to me so I took the coffee and turned my back and left while she was still screaming.”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 9.02.54 AM His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

Another individual asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 9.03.07 AM His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

This reader spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 9.03.17 AM His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 9.03.27 AM His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

And this person said they both SUCK.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 9.03.37 AM His Coffee Maker Died, So He Asked His Neighbor for Some Coffee. She Flipped Out and Said She’d Call the Police

I told you that was a weird story!

This was definitely an odd request…

But…

It sounds like his neighbor has some serious issues…

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , ,

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