His Coworker Suffered a Hand Injury on the Job. Their Supervisor Seemed to Care More About the Safety Incentive Than the Hurt Person

Workplace safety should always come before bonuses and incentives.

The following story involves an employee whose coworker suffered a serious hand injury from a damaged pallet at the warehouse.

Instead of checking whether the injured worker was okay, the supervisor questioned whether the incident really needed to be reported.

He was frustrated that their supervisor was thinking about the safety incentive rather than the injured employee.

Ugh! Some bosses can be too self-centered. Read the full story below for all the details.

My company found a way to make employees feel guilty for getting injured We have this monthly safety incentive at the warehouse. Everyone gets a $50 gift card if there are no reported injuries. Last week, a coworker cut his hand pretty badly on a damaged pallet.

Their supervisor didn’t ask if the employee was okay.

Our supervisor’s first reaction wasn’t to ask if he was okay. He asked whether it really needed to go in the incident report because everyone would lose their bonus. Coworkers are actually annoyed with the guy for reporting it. That pallet had been reported as damaged before, and nobody did anything about it.

He was glad to be able to quit this work not long after.

They’ve somehow managed to make workers blame each other for workplace injuries. Instead of fixing the actual problems. Thankful that I am able to quit here soon.

Wow! A safety incentive should encourage workers to prevent injuries, not pressure them into hiding accidents.

Management needs to fix reported hazards instead of making injured employees feel guilty for speaking up.

I’m glad the OP was able to leave and hopefully move to a better work environment.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Yes, indeed!

This person shares a similar experience.

This one makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, here’s some helpful advice.

If workplace safety isn’t prioritized on site, maybe it’s time to fix the workplace.

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