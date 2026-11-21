A Woman Told Friends to Respond to Her Rant “If They Want”—Then Got Angry When One Friend Didn’t Give Enough Emotional Support

When someone ends a lengthy rant with “respond if you choose,” most people would assume that responding is, well, optional. Apparently, one woman had a very different interpretation.

A 31-year-old is questioning whether she handled a friendship disagreement poorly after offering what she thought was a perfectly reasonable response to a group chat complaint.

Her friend had been upset after a cafe employee asked her to put her flip-flops back on while sitting inside the establishment.

After explaining why she felt unfairly singled out, the friend invited everyone in the chat to respond if they wanted.

Only one person did, offering sympathy for what sounded like an uncomfortable interaction.

But rather than appreciating the acknowledgment, the friend later expressed disappointment that the response hadn’t met her emotional needs.

And what started as a disagreement about a relatively minor cafe incident soon turned into a much bigger conversation about the expectations of friendship.

AITA for only writing a short response to my friend’s rant, when she specifically said “respond if you choose”? My (31F) close friend (36F) messaged our group chat (with each of our partners, 32M and 36M), with a long rant about how she took off her flip-flops/thongs (Aussie term) in an indoor cafe once seated (a social no-no here). The waiter came to talk to her about this, and she started questioning what was wrong. They asked her to put her shoes back on. She told us she didn’t understand the difference having her feet in or out of her thongs and felt she had been singled out. She wrote “rant over, respond if you choose”.

*Crickets*

I responded with the only part I agreed with – saying sorry she went through that and that must have been awkward, painful and uncomfortable. No-one else responded. Later in the week she messaged to say she felt angry and disappointed, because my response didn’t meet her emotional needs. I pointed out that she had said “respond if you choose”. She admitted it was stupid of her to say that, because she expected a detailed response. She said sorry, and if that was it, I would have moved on.

Wow.

But she then said “so far, I still feel that my expectations on emotional support were not met in this instance, but I agree I poorly communicated those expectations in the first place”. She suggested I could help her with by pointing out when I think she’s downplaying her expectations. And then wrote a message about how our friendship should work, including an example of what she would have had done if roles were reversed, saying this is “what ‘good’ looks like from [her] perspective, and what [she] would like us both to aim for”.

This is a little much, no?

I felt this was unfair, and the detailed explanation about how be a good friend made me feel like she was still blaming me for not meeting her expectations. I said I can’t meet her expectations, because I should be able to trust that she means what she says, and I don’t want to be wondering if when she clearly sets out an expectation, does she really mean it or am I being misled? I said if this means she won’t get what she needs from our friendship, then maybe I’m not the friend for her.

Maybe not.

The tone of her response to this showed we were never going to see eye to eye about this. My friends and family have seen the screenshots and all said this a toxic relationship. But seeking some objectivity – AITA for being upset at my friend for setting an expectation for how I could respond to her rant, but then holding me to a different hidden standard?

The woman doesn’t appear to have done anything wrong by responding briefly to a message that explicitly made participation optional.

She acknowledged her friend’s discomfort without pretending to agree with her position about removing shoes in a cafe, which seems like a perfectly reasonable way to offer support.

Her friend’s disappointment may have been genuine, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting more emotional engagement from someone close to you.

However, expecting another person to recognize an unspoken need, then criticizing them for failing to meet it, creates an unfair standard.

The friend initially acknowledged that she’d communicated poorly, which could have been an opportunity for both women to move forward.

Instead, her subsequent explanation of what a good friend should do understandably came across as another criticism.

That said, suggesting the friendship might not work was a significant escalation over one disagreement, particularly if their relationship had otherwise been positive.

Ultimately, emotional support shouldn’t require guessing which clearly stated expectations are actually secret tests.

This person says the friend is exhuasting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person calls it “drama.”

And this person says her priorities are all wrong.

Apparently, “respond if you choose” came with a grading rubric.

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