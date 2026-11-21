Teenage Girl Only Sees Her Dad Around The Holidays, But She’s Wondering If It’s Time To Stop Visiting Him

Divorce can make life a lot more complicated for kids. As they get older, the court no longer decides whether or not they have to spend time with both parents. As young adults, they get to decide for themselves.

The young woman who wrote this story is conflicted about whether or not she should keep visiting her dad. She points out a lot of her dad’s flaws, but she also mentions why she likes visiting him.

The big reason she’s wondering if she should visit him or not is that she knows how much her mom dislikes her dad.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for still seeing my dad? I (19F) have had divorced parents since I was around 2 years old. Im an only child, but I have two older step siblings, a brother (27M) and a sister (23F), from both of my parents 2nd marriage. My dad moved to another state when I was 7, so every summer I would spend a few weeks there, as well as week at Christmas time.

My parents don’t get along, but kept it civil for my sake, but as soon as I turned 18, the floodgates open, and their hatred for each other exploded, with me stuck in the middle.

Her life is different now that she’s in college.

I graduated high school a little over a year ago, and started community college almost immediately after. Both my parents pay for my school, which works for the most part with no issues. I stopped going away during the summer, as I have a job, as well as expenses and bills that need to be payed, plus I do summer school, I can’t just drop everything for 6 weeks. But, to keep things civil, I agreed to go out there for a week during Christmas break, as I get a whole month off and that gives me plenty of time to still work.

Her dad has a lot of major character flaws.

Now,my dad isn’t a great person, he’s very judgemental and narcissistic, as well as being a major conservative. Now I’m not saying all conservatives are bad, as I tend to be more right-winged when it comes to politics, but not to the extent he is. He also has a history of being verbally abusive, he’s only gotten physical once to my knowledge. He’s never hurt me, and I’ve rarely seen him angry at me, but he has used intimidation tactics against me, and he often guilt trips me.

She loves her dad but also seems to realize she’s not his top priority.

I enjoy going out there for a few reasons, its a change of scenery, we often do fun stuff like day trips or exploring, we often try new foods, both my dad and I are avid food lovers, we often cook together and have a lot of fun doing it. Now my dad and I get along, I just know how bad him and my mom did. He also treats his wife and my stepsister better then me, they are higher priority then his ow blood-related daughter. I won’t hear from him for weeks, he rarely makes an effort to come visit me instead of me going to him, and he barely knows anything about me.

Is anyone doing anything wrong here?

My mom has told me she hates me seeing my dad still, that I shouldn’t even bother with him. I told her that I’m just trying to keep things okay between me and them. I don’t think she is the jerk, I;m just wondering if I need to do something differently. So am I the jerk?

I think it’s perfectly reasonable for her mom to dislike OP’s dad since that’s her ex. I think it’s also perfectly reasonable for OP to want her dad in her life, at least a little bit, since it is her dad.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the mom’s opinion doesn’t really matter.

Another person doesn’t understand why she wants to hang out with her dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

I think this person is overly optimistic.

Nobody thinks she’s doing anything wrong if she continues to visit her dad.

Her dad doesn’t sound like a great guy, but he’s still her dad. She seems to have a healthy and realistic view of her dad and what to expect from him. She knows she’s not his top priority, but she still has fun when she visits him. If that’s enough for her, she should definitely keep visiting him. After all, he is her dad. She doesn’t have to cut him out of her life just because of her mom’s opinion of him.

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