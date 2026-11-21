Woman Worries Her Brother-In-Law Struggles With Social Skills, But Her Husband Insists He Doesn’t Need Help

Every family has its quirks, and sometimes the behaviors that seem perfectly normal to relatives can leave outsiders scratching their heads.

One 28-year-old woman is wondering whether she’s overstepping after expressing concerns about her brother-in-law’s ability to navigate social situations.

According to her, the 30-year-old is exceptionally intelligent and talented at teaching mathematics, but struggles with everyday interactions.

He frequently interrupts conversations, rarely asks questions about others and has difficulty maintaining friendships or romantic relationships.

His family, however, doesn’t seem particularly concerned.

When he shares stories about awkward dates or makes unusual comments, they tend to laugh rather than address what happened.

The woman worries that his limited social circle could become a serious problem as he gets older.

But when she brought up the possibility of therapy or additional support, her husband became defensive.

Now she’s questioning whether her concern is justified or whether she’s interfering in something that isn’t her business.

AITA for pointing out my brother in law’s social impairment? My (28F) brother in law (30M; let’s call him Zeke), is pretty much a carbon copy of Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory. When I first met him, he was extremely odd and frequently interrupted me and said some pretty off-putting things about religion and morality that were weirdly timed and he barely allowed me to respond. He doesn’t make eye contact, never asks anyone about themselves (only rambles to them with minimal ability to listen back), has never had any friends, and spends most of his time working on math or talking on the phone with his parents (daily 1-hour phone calls).

Wow.

He has amazing qualities beyond being brilliant (is a very good instructor of math, extremely disciplined), but it seems that everyone except for his immediate family is aware of his severe form of social impairment. Every time I introduce Zeke to my friends/ family, they talk to me later concerned about his wellbeing, say that he was really rude to them, and/or ask if he is in therapy, to which I have to say, ‘no, it’s not really a thing that is talked about at all’ which is true. My husband and his parents just kind of laugh whenever Zeke says a weird thing/ interrupts someone/ shares an example of behaving oddly (e.g., he’s been on a few dating app dates and tells us how the girls end the date early/ flee after he tells them about his thoughts on the evils of God/ how life is suffering, etc.?? and his family just laughs??) which is very, very concerning to me, and it breaks my heart that he is just sort of floundering around.

Yikes.

When I first asked my husband about Zeke’s social ability, he got really defensive and said “he’s fine, what do you mean?”. After probing some more, my husband said that Zeke only received a bit of therapy when he was in early elementary school (‘to learn manners’ which he doesn’t have) but nothing beyond that, and that he has no formal diagnosis, and that he doesn’t need either a diagnosis or additional therapy because “he’s fine”. It’s not my place, but I did marry into this family, and I am very concerned about my brother in law’s ability to navigate later adulthood when his only social circle is his parents and my husband and I, and we won’t be around forever.

Understandably so.

Right now, I am sort of being made to feel insane and rude for thinking anything is wrong with Zeke. Am I the a*****e for telling my husband (and would i be the a*****e for telling his parents, later) that I am concerned about Zeke? And that we should, as a family, try and find him some therapy/ help?

The woman’s concern for her brother-in-law appears genuine, but good intentions don’t necessarily mean she’s approaching the situation appropriately.

There’s nothing wrong with noticing that someone struggles socially or wondering whether additional support might improve their quality of life.

However, describing another adult as severely impaired without a professional assessment risks turning personal observations into an unofficial diagnosis.

Her brother-in-law may have difficulty with certain social conventions, but he’s also an independent adult with a successful career and the right to make decisions about his own life.

His family’s tendency to laugh at awkward situations doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ignoring a problem. They may simply understand and accept his personality differently.

That said, dismissing every concern without discussion isn’t particularly helpful either.

A more constructive approach would involve asking her brother-in-law how he feels about his relationships and whether he actually wants support, rather than organizing treatment on his behalf.

Ultimately, wanting someone to thrive is admirable. Deciding they need fixing without their input is another matter.

This person says it’s fine to bring up, just don’t push it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This persons says to close it down.

And this person says it’s nice to care but it’s also okay if nothing comes of it.

She wants to fix his social skills, but her boundaries could use a tune-up.

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