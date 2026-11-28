Woman’s Awful Neighbors Have A Handicapped Parking Spot On The Street That They Never Park In, So She’s Annoyed That They’re Hogging Non-Handicapped Street Parking

Some people make decisions that are super selfish and crazy annoying.

In this story, we hear about a woman’s neighbors. The wife is disabled, so they got the city to give them a handicap parking spot on the street. That’s not the problem. The problem is how they’re hogging all the street parking, and to make it even crazier, they have a 4-car garage!

Keep reading to find out why they can’t park in their garage and why the street parking situation is so terribly annoying.

Neighbors Abuse Their Handicap Parking? I share a dead end alley with three other homes. Me and the neighbor that back up to eachother with the alley between our houses are at the end. There is space enough for vehicles to park at the end, but for years there were no parking signs. No problem, never used it as we both have FOUR CAR garages (two deep, not four wide).

This is annoying.

Well, come to find out the neighbors pestered the city for years to have the no parking signs removed and have a personal handicap spot put in for them to use. Annoying as they have modified, raised vehicles that are extremely loud, so i question the necessity of the handicap space, but whatever. Can live with that. Even though it wakes me up at 4:55 AM EVERY WEEK DAY when he starts up his truck. Its ridiculous. Really don’t understand people that choose to do that when living in a heavy residential area.

The neighbors are hogging the street parking.

Well its slowly became worse. They now park the handicap plated car in the non-handicap space, so that they can save the other all the time and we can never use either. We can no longer pull out into the alley to even wash our car as we could before, or just be able to load things in and out without blocking them in. The rare times we can use the space because the “handicapped” wife has left, they will make a point to park in front of their garage so that we are blocked in.

Gosh, these neighbors sound awful.

Its like they think we’re challenging them and think we’re out to get them, when we are just using the space with the same frequency we always would have. I’m talking a handful of times a year. We asked them nicely if they could leave it free of they don’t need to have use of it, and their response was to make sure they only parked in the non handicap space. The husband left for a week one time, and the “handicapped” wife made sure to still only use the non-handicap spot. Just unnecessarily combative and weird.

When you hate all your neighbors, you might need to look in the mirror.

These people have had problems with numerous other neighbors. They moved from their prior home due to “problematic neighbors” but have slowly alienated themselves from most of the other neighbors around us. I think we all know who the common denominators are.

They don’t want to make the situation worse.

My husband and I have always kept quiet because there’s no winning with people like that, but dang its getting to me. Just a total abuse of handicap space, and just generally being awful, entitled people in general. We want to call and report them so bad, but are worried about creating further problems with them based on other people’s accounts. Story from one of the other neighbors was that the guy blew up their friendship because “he wasn’t there for them enough” when the wife was going theough cancer.

She’s so sick of these neighbors.

There’s just so many things to this, but bottom line, I don’t see how parking out in the alley is easier than using their own garage. Oh wait, I see whats going on. They are hoarders, and their previously accessible FOUR CAR GARAGE, is now packed to the back with crap. They are using their huge garage as storage, and the alley as their personal driveway. Waking me up all the time and just generally making us always aware of their annoying presence. Not sure what we can even do but dang it sucks. Can’t stand the sight of them any more and just want to be able to afford a place in the country where I never have to be aware of anyone.

Wow. They really do sound awful. And, I can’t imagine having so much extra stuff that you have a 4-car garage full of clutter.

Good grief!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s an idea.

This person says to report it.

Another person offers advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Here’s a suggestion to get evidence.

It’s so annoying that the neighbors are abusing the handicap parking spot privileges by hogging both parking spots. I think reporting them is fair. It’s unfair to have a special handicap spot just for you so that nobody else can park in it but then choosing to park somewhere else.

Reporting those neighbors is the right thing to do.

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