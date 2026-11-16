Exhausted Woman Doesn’t Want Her Sisters Visiting For The Weekend, But She’s Struggling To Tell Them She Needs Time Alone

There’s nothing quite like a weekend to yourself, is there?

Because, as they say, silence is golden.

And we all need some time to ourselves once in a while to relax, rewind, and recharge.

The woman who wrote today’s story desperately needs some alone time…but now her sisters want to come stay with her for the weekend.

Read on and check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for not wanting my sisters to visit me this weekend? “My work has a very irregular schedule. I work during the week and also have to work about every third weekend. Additionally, I’m currently doing further education which takes up about one day per week for one semester. My private life has been extremely busy too. I’m playing on a sports team and there were many things going on in my family (funerals, weddings, birthdays, etc.).

She’s having a hard time keeping up…

I know that this is the case for many other people, but for a few months now I’ve realized that I’m getting closer and closer to a burnout. I checked my calendar and I didn’t have a single weekend for myself since November of last year. I’ve been craving a free weekend for a while now. The upcoming weekend would have been just that. No plans at all. I was so excited to relax and recharge my batteries.

Sounds delightful!

I was ready to put my phone on airplane mode and just cook something nice, watch shows, take a relaxing bath perhaps or go on a hike, etc. But then both of my sisters invited themselves to spend Saturday at my place with both of their families. They told me what to cook and didn’t even ask if I’d be up for it. I mentioned a few times that I do not want to do anything that weekend and I made it clear that I don’t want them to come.

Here comes the guilt trip…

So when I said that I don’t want them to come, one of my sisters said something like: “Is it that terrible to see us?” And just to be clear, it’s not like we never see each other – we actually see each other at least once per week, so I think we can spend one weekend without seeing each other. I tried to explain that this is the only weekend that I didn’t have any plans and that I really needed some alone time. But both my sisters kept on insisting and I started to feel bad for not wanting them to come. I know I might come off as petty and cold-hearted for not wanting them to come, especially since I don’t have any obligations on said weekend. But I also don’t know how much longer I can keep on going without taking a break. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Oh, hell no!

She’s not about to let them mess up her alone time.

She needs to stand her ground and spend the weekend by herself!