Tenant Spent Months Listening To A Dog Bark While The Neighbor Sat Home, So She Called Animal Control Until She Ran Out Of Options

A barking dog is annoying, but a barking dog with an owner who can hear every bark and shrugs is a whole different level of neighbor.

One tenant spent months listening to her neighbor’s dog bark nonstop, even while the neighbor sat at home and made no effort to quiet it.

She started out understanding, and then the neighbor responded to one polite complaint by bringing up the police. That wasn’t an idle threat from a stranger, since the same neighbor had once taken the previous homeowner to court over a misdelivered baby blanket.

The tenant called animal control and called again, racking up at least thirty complaints in two months, and the barking never changed.

Now she’s wondering whether a non-emergency call and an officer at the door is her last card to play.

Keep reading for the full story.

Unwieldy neighbor Sooo, our neighbor (31F) moved in a few years ago. She had a legal spat with the previous homeowner at the time, attempting to sue him for harassment after he had a blanket delivered to the wrong address. She had thrown it away and told him such.

But this wasn’t just any old blanket.

This blanket was handmade by his mother as a baby shower gift. This wasn’t a simple “buy another one” situation. He contacted her two times after the first encounter with her. She took him to court, and nothing came of it.

Now this nightmare neighbor is the current homeowner’s problem.

Now, 2 years later, I’ve been dealing with her dog barking for the last few months. We were understanding at first, then when she brought up talking to the police after the first time…

But these homeowners did that — and it didn’t help.

We did. We called… And called… And CALLED animal control, making at least 30 complaints in 2 months… Because the barking didn’t stop. She would be home, by the way, just… letting this dog bark its head off.

Now the homeowner is at a loss about what to do next.

Where should I go from here? Call the non-emergency line and have an officer come out? Or what? Also, she’s completely capable of getting the dog to shut up, she just doesn’t care.

What a nightmare neighbor.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

If this neighbor is going to be noisy, then two can play at that game.

Police aren’t always the most helpful in these matters.

When it comes to reporting an issue like this, there’s safety in numbers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Loud neighbors often hate when you match their energy.

A woman who once dragged a stranger to court over a lost blanket does not get to be shocked when the neighbors run out of patience with her dog.

She knows exactly how loud it is, she is sitting right there and has the means to fix it.

Thirty complaints in two months means the tenant did the polite thing so many times that politeness is officially used up.

This neighbor is about to be in for a rude awakening.

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