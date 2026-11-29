One Of His Medical Students Who Rarely Put In The Work Came And Begged Him To Write His Yearly Evaluation Because He Thought Another Reviewer Hated Him, So This Doctor Agreed And Went On To Write A Scathing Evaluation And Made Him Redo The Year

When you are in school, it is important that you put in the hard work that is needed to succeed, but some students are lazy and then try to find a way to pass at the last minute.

That was the case for the student in this story who barely showed up or did his work, but then came to ask a doctor if he could write his review because he thought this doctor would be much more lenient than the normal reviewer.

The doctor quickly agreed and then proceeded to write him a terrible review, which meant the student had to retake the entire year.

Well played, doctor. Hopefully this student will learn his lesson and work harder going forward. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

You want me to fill out your report honestly? OK, enjoy repeating a year of medical school! Some background: I am a senior registrar (mid level doctor in my country).

This seems like an interesting job.

Part of my job is the day to day training of medical students. At the end of each run, there is a form called a clinical supervisors report (or CSR) that needs to be filled out for each medical student, usually by the consultant in charge (big boss doctor of a team, my boss). When a consultant is not available, a registrar can fill it out instead. This has a huge impact on your ability to pass each year of medical school.

How did this guy make it this far into his studies?

Enter Bob. Bob was a terrible student. He was in his 4th year (first of 3 clinical years). He never came to ward rounds, never went to teaching, was hardly ever at the hospital, and just generally didn’t care. He would always expect to be given everything he needed to pass. This would be somewhat forgivable if he also knew his stuff, but he never did. Just all around lazy and entitled.

This seems like a pretty fair system.

Bob came to me on his last run of the year a little concerned. You see, you can fail one of your 6 CSRs a year. Medical schools understand that sometimes you just get a jerk for a consultant who just doesn’t like you. We aren’t teachers, and medicine is a profession not exactly known for fairness. If only one CSR is a fail with no other deficiencies, it’s assumed the consultant was in the wrong and you can pass the year.

Does he really know what he is asking for?

Well Bob had already received a fail in one CSR this year. He hadn’t spent any face time with our consultant, and was worried that she would fail him as well. He begged me to do his CSR for him. He SPECIFICALLY asked me to be as honest as possible on it (I’m a friendly guy, so he thought I would let things slide).

This did not go the way Bob had hoped.

It’s technically within my authority to do it, and my consultant had already complained to me about never seeing the medical student, so I figured why not. I’ll fill out the CSR as HONESTLY as I can, just like you asked me to. Guess who is still a 4th year.

That student was grasping at straws, and he likely knew it. This teacher did the right thing by filling out his assessment honestly, and now Bob has to pay the price.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Doctors cannot be lazy.

This commenter thinks it was good to hold him back.

Not all students are cut out to be doctors.

The standards need to be very high for doctors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

Having one biased doctor is not fair.

Not everyone is cut out to be a doctor; maybe they should have kicked this guy out of the program entirely. Making him redo the year, however, might teach him a lesson.

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