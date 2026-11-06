Hotel Employee Goes 12 Years Without A Single Question About Hair Dryers, But Suddenly Guests Can’t Seem To Find Them In Their Bathrooms

After more than a decade working at the same hotel, you’d think a front desk employee would have heard just about every question imaginable.

But apparently, there’s always room for a new one.

One longtime hotel worker is sharing a bizarre little trend that’s recently emerged at the reception desk, and it involves an everyday bathroom appliance.

For 12 years, the employee had never received a single inquiry about a hair dryer. Not one.

Then, three weeks ago, a guest approached the desk with soaking wet hair, insisting there wasn’t a hair dryer anywhere in her room.

She claimed to have searched every drawer, cupboard and closet without success.

The employee, understandably puzzled, suggested checking a location that might have been a little more obvious.

And just when the worker thought the mystery had been solved, another guest apparently encountered the exact same problem.

Now, the employee is wondering what on earth is going on.

The hair-drier adventures There has to be something in the water these days. I swear. I’ve been working in my current hotel for the past twelve years, and I never had any enquiries about hair-driers. Three weeks ago, somebody walked up to my beloved reception desk, hair all wet, and she asked me about a hair drier.

No kidding??

I looked at her in disbelief and told her that there was one in her bathroom, upon which she said: “Oh no. I’ve had a look through every drawer, cupboard, and closet. There is none.” I then asked her if she had checked the immediate vicinity of the mirror in her bathroom because that’s where those things are plugged in.

Come on now…

She looked at with an astonished face and said: “Oh, okay,” and was never seen again. Now, it happened again just the other day. I swear that there’s something in the water.

Working in hospitality means answering all kinds of questions, but sometimes the simplest ones are the most memorable.

In this case, the guest apparently conducted a thorough search of her room without checking the area around the bathroom mirror, where the hair dryer was already plugged in.

It’s an amusing oversight, especially considering how confidently she insisted that she’d looked everywhere.

Of course, hotel bathrooms aren’t always arranged intuitively. Some properties keep hair dryers tucked inside drawers or mounted in unusual places, so it’s not entirely unreasonable for a guest to overlook one.

Still, the employee’s disbelief is understandable after spending 12 years without encountering the question once, only to hear it twice within a matter of weeks.

There’s no indication the guest was rude or demanding, which makes the interaction more funny than frustrating.

And perhaps that’s what makes the story entertaining: sometimes, even a perfectly ordinary hotel amenity can become the subject of an unexpected mystery.

This person says it’s pretty wild how idiotic most humans can be.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This person said hair dryers are very commonly stolen from hotels.

And this person says sometimes they’re truly hidden!

After 12 years of peace, the front desk is suddenly fielding a whole new kind of blowout.

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