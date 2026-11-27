Hotel Employee Says Guests Keep Taking Their Frustration Out On Her When She Can’t Find Them A Room

As the saying goes, you can’t please everyone…

And if you happen to work in the hotel business, there are a TON of people you won’t be pleasing!

It’s just the way it goes.

In today’s story, a woman who works at a hotel talked about how some potential guests can’t seem to take no for an answer…

Check out what she had to say about these annoying folks!

No rooms means no rooms. “I’m not sure what’s up with people around here for the past week, but any time someone calls/walks in and asks for a room, get declined because lack of rooms, they give me a surprised Pikachu face. One guy I just turned away an hour ago, and he showed up again like something magically changed. Granted, I haven’t run night audit, but I also know those incoming guests are coming from the city around 7 hours away. They could have left after work and would end up here in the wee hours.

She sounds very precise in her work…

I hold off on running the night audit until around 3 am just for this reason (totally okayed by management). But I mean why are you asking me what you’re supposed to do? You knew you had to be up here for work but failed to secure a reservation? This isn’t my problem. I nicely gave you alternative options, but being full is somehow my problem now?

No way!

Nah, bro. I have the option to wait up to thirty minutes…I’m feeling petty enough and disliking my job enough to hold out until 4… There are so many things I’m having issues with this job. I am actively looking for something that isn’t soul sucking.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

And this person has been there…

Well, this sounds like a lot of fun, don’t you think?

Ummmmm, maybe not.

Ugh!

This woman sounds totally miserable at her job…