She Told Her Girlfriend Her Friend Couldn’t Stay In Their Small House, But Now She Wonders If Saying No Was Wrong Since He Had Nowhere Else To Go

Opening your home to someone in need sounds simple, but no one warns you about the unforeseen sacrifices you’re asked to make.

One woman was shocked when her girlfriend shared news about a friend who had merely two weeks to leave his place and nowhere else to go.

She liked the friend and thought he was a good guy.

However, her house was small and already full, and the idea of sharing it with another adult didn’t sit right.

Considering the friend was running out of time, she’s left wondering whether she’s protecting her home or abandoning someone who genuinely needs help.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my gf that her friend can’t live with us? My GF (29F) told me (29F) that her friend (23M) has about 2 weeks to move from his current home and has nowhere to go. I like her friend and think he’s a great guy. I just don’t want him staying at our house.

So she tries to be honest with her girlfriend. In her eyes, it just doesn’t work logistically.

I let her know that I don’t want him living there, mainly because we don’t have the space. We live in a 2-bed/1-bath house, and we also have an 8-year-old child, so both rooms are taken.

Letting her friend stay would mean the couple would have to make some pretty big sacrifices.

Since we don’t have a room for him, he would have to sleep on the couch or an air mattress. If we had a room for him, I wouldn’t mind, but that’s not the case.

Despite these glaring issues, her girlfriend still seems to want to offer her friend a place to stay.

My GF seems sad that I said no, but I just don’t want to wake up and see a grown man in our living room every day. That would get old fast. I feel bad letting someone get put out on the street. AITA?

This is a tough one.

Redditors take to the comment section to share their thoughts.

This astute users pushes back on the assertion this stranger is a “great guy”.

This commenter worries he could become a squatter.

This situation could quickly get out of hand if she’s not careful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

This redditor shares a cautionary tale.

A small house, a child, and no spare bedroom add up to a perfectly reason to decline the request.

She can like the guy and not want him to end up homeless, but that also doesn’t make his problems hers to solve.

Being kind doesn’t require handing over your home.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding. Read Story →