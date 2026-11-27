Woman Asks Her Housemate To Stop Cooking Late At Night, But Worries She Came Across As Too Controlling

Living with roommates means being considerate of everyone’s schedules and sleeping habits.

The following story is about a young woman who was frustrated with one of her roommates.

She works in the morning and needs enough sleep at night to be able to wake up early.

However, her roommate kept making noise in the kitchen that’s right next to her room around midnight.

So she sent her roommate a message asking for more consideration after a similar late-night incident the previous day.

Do you think she did the right thing? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for asking my roommate not to meal prep at 12-1am? I (21F) moved into a share house 3 weeks ago with 2 other girls, aged 21 and 23, I think. They have been living here before me. The 21-year-old decided to meal prep at around 11:45 p.m. until around 1 a.m. Despite the fact that she was home since around 4 p.m.

This young woman texted her roommate about her concern.

My room is right next to the kitchen, and I can hear everything, including the dishes she washed. I sent her a message on WhatsApp, and I phrased it as follows: “Hi. I’m sorry I have to do this. But don’t you think it’s a little inconsiderate of you to be making food and cooking at 12 to 1 am? I am not trying to tell you when to cook or when to do your stuff. But my room is right next to the kitchen, and I get to hear everything that goes on in there.”

Here’s more…

“I have work at 7 in the morning and have to be up early. But now, that’s going to be difficult with all the commotion happening in the kitchen. I’m not trying to micromanage or tell you when you should do your stuff. But a little consideration would go a long way when it comes to these situations.”

A similar thing happened the night before.

I phrased it like this because yesterday the same thing happened. But instead of meal prepping, she was on a call, on loudspeaker, in the kitchen at 12:57 a.m. I had also asked her to lower her volume, to which she replied to my message with a thumbs-up reaction. But she did not reduce the volume until after about 5 minutes.

Now, she’s wondering if her requests were too much.

Am I being too controlling or asking for too much? I’m up early, as work starts early for me. The 23-year-old works night shifts, and she usually isn’t around at this time.

Heck no! OP is not being controlling by asking her housemate to keep the noise down during the middle of the night.

It’s simply common sense that bedtime isn’t the time for meal prepping or talking with someone on the phone on loudspeaker.

Her roommate doesn’t have to follow a strict schedule, but showing a little consideration shouldn’t be too much to ask.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

OP’s text message is offensive, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

People are calling out OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Finally, another one chimes in.

The house may be shared, but every little noise in the kitchen shouldn’t be.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle. Read Story →