A New Mom Felt Smothered by Her Mother-in-Law’s Near-Constant Visits—and Wondered If Refusing Overnight Stays Made Her the Bad Guy

Nothing tests boundaries like a newborn and a well-meaning relative.

One new mom was doing her best to protect the quiet bubble she’d built around her new baby, but her persistent mother-in-law kept finding her way in.

It started with frequent drop-ins and grew into a request she wasn’t prepared for.

Her mother-in-law wanted the baby overnight, and she’d already bought the gear to make it happen.

The mom was overwhelmed, her husband stayed out of it, and she started asking whether she was the unreasonable one.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting MIL to have my baby stay overnight? I have a 4-month-old baby boy, and I’m starting to feel like I’m going crazy over this. My MIL wants to occasionally take him to her house overnight.

Her MIL wants to do the whole nine yards.

She wants to bathe him, do his bedtime routine, and put him to sleep there, while my husband and I go home without him.

But this mom isn’t so sure she likes this idea.

The thing is, I’m exclusively breastfeeding, and I’m simply not comfortable being away from my baby overnight. Honestly, I wouldn’t even feel comfortable leaving him overnight with my own mother if I’m not there.

She thinks her baby is a bit too young to simply hand off to someone else.

He’s only 4 months old, and I don’t understand why sleepovers at grandparents’ houses are necessary at this age. Or ever.

Now she feels conflicted about the whole thing.

I know she has good intentions and that he has grandparents who want to spend time with him. Occasionally looking after him for a few hours during the day, I’m fine with, provided it’s something I’m comfortable with and have agreed to.

Lately though, her MIL has been going a bit overboard.

But she comes over almost every other day, and I’m finding it overwhelming. Sometimes I feel like she expects to have access to him whenever she wants, and I don’t feel like I get enough space to enjoy my own little family without constant visits or expectations.

Of course, her husband hasn’t backed her up in any meaningful way.

My husband doesn’t really see an issue with any of this. He’s fine with his mother taking the baby overnight and would rather avoid conflict than get involved. I haven’t explicitly told her that I’m against overnight stays, but I also haven’t agreed to them. The whole idea makes me uncomfortable. But she already bought a baby bed and bath, like, is that okay?!

Now she’s willing to do just about anything to get away from her overbearing MIL.

It’s gotten to the point where I’ve even thought about moving to a different city just to have some distance and establish our own family life without feeling like we’re constantly being pulled in different directions. I know that sounds extreme, but that’s genuinely how overwhelmed I’ve started to feel. Am I being unreasonable? Is it normal for grandparents to expect overnight stays, or am I justified in wanting to keep his bedtime routine and overnight care between his parents? For now or forever. AITAH?

It sounds like her mother-in-law hasn’t considered how her behavior affects other people.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user wonders what drives someone to behave this way.

If she wants something done about this situation, she’s going to have to get it done herself.

This user would go as far as to reconsider the entire marriage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

This commenter clues the MIL in on what she really needs.

The mother-in-law went shopping for a crib before anyone said yes. That’s a bold way to manipulate the entire situation.

Her baby is only a few months old. No one could blame this new mom for wanting to keep her child in her sight at all times.

Patience is the best baby gift a grandparent can give.

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