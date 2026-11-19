Hotel Guest Was Annoyed There Weren’t Enough Parking Spots, So The General Manager Gave Her A Discount

Imagine working at a hotel where there are more hotel rooms than parking spots. If a guest complained about the parking situation, how would you respond?

In this story, the general manager of a hotel is in this situation, and he responds with sarcasm when the guest complains. He doesn’t do anything to help her out but only pretends to.

Honestly, I’d find it annoying to arrive at a hotel and not have anywhere to park my car. The least he could do would be to be nice around it instead of being sarcastic.

Keep reading to see whether you find the guest annoying or if you sympathize with her complaint.

Hotel guest demanded compensation for lack of parking spaces on site. I obliged her request. Background: I am the General Manager at a small boutique property in Brisbane, Australia. On sold out weekends, our already limited parking becomes even more limited. Guest and her husband arrive early evening. Carpark is already full, so they park in front of the front door to check in, blocking other vehicles in. Check in is non eventful. I rattle of my spiel and hand the guest her keys.

But the guest had something else to say.

Guest walks off, then stops all of a sudden. As she turns to face me again, I know that she is about to complain about something. We all know the pose. Eyes widen as they ready themselves to plead their case as the point and wiggle their index finger in the air at shoulder height. Game on. Guest: You need more parking spots, there is not enough for 40 rooms. Your carpark is already full. I reserved a space.

He doesn’t seem very understanding.

Me: I’m sorry Ma’am, but our parking is on a first come, first served basis. We do not reserve spaces. If the car park is full, all of the on street parking is free. Her: Well there should be 40 spaces for all 40 rooms. Side note. We have 12 spaces at the front of our property which stretches from the street to our front entrance. Local council regulations state that we only need 1 space per 4 rooms. We beat those regs by 2. 😂 Me: I understand your frustrations, Mrs Nitpicker, but our plans to construct an underground parking garage has been delayed due to the covid induced shovel shortage. Not a shovel to be found within 100kms. It should be dug out and fully operational by the time our City hosts the Olympics in 2032 though.

OP responds with more sarcasm.

Her: You should extend your carpark until then so everyone room has an assigned space. I think we should be given a discount for no parking. Me:. The owner did consider just knocking this place down completely and making it into a public carpark, but then he realised that we would have no rooms left for our guests which would lower our property rating, so we decided to keep things as they are for the time being. Her: And the discount I asked for? I type away furiously, whilst umming and ahhing for dramatic effect

He didn’t lie.

Me: I have applied the discount to your folio. I have calculated the total amount it will cost you to park on the street for your 7 day stay and have deducted that amount from your bill. Is there anything else I can help you with, Ma’am? Her: Huff’s and gives me a smug smile Well I should think so. Guest walks off. As I stated earlier street parking is free 24/7. Her total discount was $0.00. She never noticed.

Honestly, I’m on the guest’s side here. There should be a parking spot for every room. I’d be annoyed too, but at least there was free street parking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is true.

This person points out the problem.

Another person thinks the parking rule sounds weird.

This person is on the hotel guest’s side.

I’m glad I’m not the only one siding with the Karen. Actually, I don’t think she’s a Karen at all. She’s just a hotel guest who needs somewhere to park her car and was misled into thinking there would be parking available at the hotel. It’s really ridiculous that there isn’t enough parking for all the hotel guests.

The general manager was rude. They really do need a bigger parking lot.

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