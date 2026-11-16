Woman Gets Fed Up With Her Rude Neighbor, So She Leaves A Rotting Chicken In The Backyard

Imagine living in a house where there’s a fire hydrant right in front. What would you do if you noticed that someone parked their car in front of the fire hydrant? Would you mind you own business or try to find out who parked there and tell them to move their car?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she knew how to find out who parked there. It was someone visiting her neighbor. So she walked over to the neighbor’s house.

The interaction was a bit explosive and made her decide to get revenge on the neighbor.

Let’s read all about it.

Nextdoor neighbor yelled at me for asking her not to let guests park in front of a fire hydrant, so I left a gift in her yard. For reference, my (suburban) neighborhood has plenty of wildlife: opossums, deer, squirrels, groundhogs, falcons, not to mention plenty of domestic dogs and cats. My nextdoor neighbors have pretty raucous parties outside in the summer (annoying, but fine), and told me when I moved in to come talk to them about any issues. I’ve talked to them a few times when the parties have gone past 1 or 2am (my bedroom window faces their yard, so I can’t sleep when they’re making a ton of noise).

Yikes! The neighbor really overreacted!

I have a fire hydrant in my front yard. A few times, their guests have parked in front of it. Once, I went over and asked that they not do it, as it’s a safety issue. The wife SCREAMED at me (I’m 35f, and have a loud voice, so I’m sensitive about people saying women shriek, but she was legit yelling. Her friends had to pull her away from me) about how they’ve lived here 20 years and nothing happened, no one else thought it was an issue, etc.

At least the person who parked there seemed reasonable.

I ended up going to my front yard to water plants, and the owner of the car in question came over and introduced himself, apologized, and I offered to move my car up so he could park in front of my front walk and not block the hydrant. Overall, our interaction was polite. I still had an axe to grind against wife-neighbor. There had been a few other interactions between us that made it clear she’s not very nice. So, one day, when I had a rotisserie chicken that had passed its sell-by date, I left it in her backyard. Totally petty and indirect, but it made me feel better. And gave some local wildlife a meal.

It’s illegal to park in front of a fire hydrant. If there were a fire, the fire department would break the car windows. You don’t want to mess with the fire department.

The revenge was unrelated, but I’m glad it made her feel better.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would let the fire department get revenge.

Here’s another suggestion for revenge.

Let’s hope the chicken was raw.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

It’s the revenge that never ends!

Considering the person who actually parked his car in front of the fire hydrant seemed apologetic, it’s nice that she warned him to move his car. The neighbor really freaked out for no reason. The consequences would’ve been much worse if the fire department had actually needed to use the hydrant.

Helping the wildlife while annoying the neighbor is a double win!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either. Read Story →