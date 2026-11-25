Man Gets Fed Up With Rude Co-Workers Who Never Help Him, So He Finds A New Job And Quits Without Notice

A person can only put up with so much negativity and harassment in the workplace before you decide that it’s time to get the hell outta there.

Sure, all of us have different breaking points, but I’d guess that what this guy had to deal with at his company would probably cause most of us to hightail it out of there.

Read his story below and see what you think…

I put in my notice and left the same day. “Today I turned in my resignation letter to my job, effective immediately. I was employed at this company for over 5 years. 3 1/2 of it was awesome. I had a good team, good managers, and had a good time there. The work had become mundane and after a discussion with my then manager, I decided to apply for another department. I received a small bump, different title, and different team. I noticed the folks were not as warm as my last team. No big deal; I do not have to be friends with everyone.

Hmmm…

There was very little training. Every time I asked a question, I was told, “Look it up in the help guide.” When I would talk with a colleague, I would receive an attitude and people would talk to me like I am stupid. This would go on for months. The job was challenging; there was a lot to grasp and understand. I would say to myself, “You can do this. We are not going to give up.”

This wasn’t good…

After months went by, my colleagues still treating me like I am an idiot, my lead screaming at me and talking to me crazy when I would make a mistake, and project managers that I would work with being very demanding, I started to say to myself, “Maybe this is not a good fit.” The last straw came when I was given a project that I had no experience with other than a week-long training that I was a part of last year. I made so many mistakes, the trainer that came to assist me had an attitude and attempted to darn near berate me in front of the customer, and I was not supplied with the correct information by the PM to do the job. It was terrible. I would call my partner and tell her, “I am going to walk off this job now.” I was working day and night, and even on the weekend. I was so overworked.

This is when you know a job is REALLY bad…

While at dinner one night, I was trying to enjoy a burger and I kept having these knots in my stomach. I had so much anxiety about coming to work the next day. I had not felt this way in 15 years; being so anxious about my job. That is when I said, “I have to go.” Fortunately, God was looking after me. I got a new job with more pay and a chance to do something I was great at. The only downside was I had to leave immediately. I called in sick, started the new job and today, I put in my resignation. At first I was hesitant, scared even. I didn’t want to screw people over; I had been at the company for five years, but I also had to look out for myself.

It was time to hit the road!

When I sent my resignation, I talked to my former manager at the other department and he understood. I then spoke with a few of my other colleagues and manager and they were all supportive. I didn’t want to just “leave,’ but I was so unhappy and around folks who were not good to work with. My current manager was cool, but I just did not like the job. To all who are thinking about leaving without notice, do it. You will feel better. No job is worth the stress and ill treatment You may make some folks mad, but so what. it is your life.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Good for him!

These people were straight-up jerks!

On to better things!

When you’re being treated this badly at a job, leaving is the best option!