A Woman Relied on Her Friend to Watch Her Cats During Vacation—Then He Canceled Last-Minute Over a Schedule Conflict

True friends should be reliable and transparent.

The following story is about a woman who was expecting her friend to look after her cats while she went on vacation.

However, 10 days before she left, he bailed on her, saying he had a tight schedule.

She got upset and spent $700 on a professional pet sitter to make sure her cats were cared for.

Ugh! He could have told her a little earlier, right? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA? My friend doesn’t understand why I’m angry he bailed to pet sit for me, 10 days before a two-week international trip. I (late 20s, F) recently had a friend (mid-30s, M) bail on cat sitting my two cats for me He told me this 10 days before I took a two-week vacation. It was my first vacation in three years and my first vacation after losing my dad. I was also having some serious financial hardship.

This woman got disappointed that his friend bailed on her.

He had offered to cat sit for me twice, two months in advance of me leaving. But then got flaky when I asked him about planning logistics. To be fair, he lived in a different city from me, but travels to my city often. He also said my cats could stay with him if he couldn’t stay in my apartment.

She ended up paying $700 for a pet sitter.

He ended up bailing 10 days before I was supposed to fly out. He said he was too busy, and his landlords said he couldn’t host the cats at his place. I paid $700 to have a Rover pet sitter watch them, which I was happy to do to make sure my two guys were safe and cared for. But it really stung that my friend couldn’t plan or communicate with me better. Given the enormous expense and stress it added for me.

But his friend doesn’t understand why she’s upset.

My trip has come and gone, And my friend doesn’t understand why I’m mad. AITA? How would you explain to him that what he did put me in a terrible, stressful spot?

I understand OP’s frustration because her friend had plenty of time to communicate that he couldn’t help.

Canceling at the last minute left her with extra stress and a huge expense.

Honestly, he didn’t have to cat-sit, but he should have been upfront about his availability much sooner.

Don’t you think so too? Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one thinks 10 days is enough notice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, a pet owner speaks up.

Last-minute cancellations can cost expensive solutions.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding. Read Story →