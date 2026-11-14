Man Gets Tired Of Annoying Sales Calls, So He Plays Along When A Salesman Tries To Sell Him A “Conservatory”

Imagine living in a 2nd story apartment, and you keep getting sales calls from salesmen who want to sell you something that would only makes sense if you owned a house. What would you do? Would you block the numbers, hang up on them, answer honestly, or get revenge?

In this story, one man decides to get revenge, and all he had to do was humor the salesman. The problem was pretty obvious as soon as he arrived at the address.

Let’s read all about it.

Dads colleague has enough of being phoned by conservatory companies, so gets petty! If you lived in the Uk during the early 00’s you probably experienced an influx of calls from companies trying to sell you a conservatory. I don’t know if it’s still a thing but back then you’d sometimes get 3 to 4 a week! You’d get the hardline pushy sales team trying to get that “free quote” meeting out of you, honestly it was like the PPI thing and annoying!

I had to look up what a conservatory is in order to understand this story. For those of you who aren’t in the UK, it’s a sunroom that you build as an addition to your house, which makes what OP’s dad’s friend did pretty funny.

My dads friend called Tony lived in a 2nd floor flat and used to get these calls regularly. One company in particular used to call him pretty much weekly trying to sell him a conservatory. Eventually Tony had enough and accepted excited sales reps offer to come out. On the day of the meeting Tony met him on the street outside and when the sales rep got out casually pointed to his 2nd floor window and said “so what type do you think would be good for there then, gets plenty of sun”

The sales rep was not happy.

The sales rep got really mad and asked if he was joking. After Tony invited him to come up to prove he wasn’t the sales rep started shouting about how he’d had his “precious time” wasted and other customers were waiting. Tony casually said “well you phoned me” and went back inside leaving the sales rep to burn rubber in a temper out of there!! He still got calls but never from that company again!

That’s funny! It’s hard to add a sunroom onto a 2nd story unit.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares how they responded to a sales call while driving.

Here’s how another person handles sales calls.

This person has an interesting idea about the conservatory.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person complains about sales calls.

Nobody likes sales calls. That’s mainly why I don’t answer my phone unless the number is programmed in and I know who is calling me. That way I don’t have to deal with any of the sales calls. My friends and family are more likely to text than call anyway, and if they call, I’ll see who’s calling and answer.

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