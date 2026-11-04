Man Gets Tired Of His Aunt Making Comments About His Weight, So He Fires Back By Calling Her Fat

If there’s one thing that pretty much nobody enjoys, it’s when another person makes a comment about their body.

So, in the interest of keeping everyone happy, let’s just agree not to do that, okay?

Well, we can hope…

But we all know that some people just can’t help themselves.

Check out what this guy had to say about how he got fed up with aunt’s comments.

Get started now!

AITA for telling my aunt she’s gotten fatter? “I really do like my aunt, but like my grandma and other relatives, she always felt the need to comment on my weight.

That’s no cool…

“You’ve gained weight, maybe take it easy with the food today”, “you lost weight, you need to eat more” – you know how it goes. I’ve always felt uncomfortable because of those comments. But that was 30 years ago. I’m a grown man now. I’m in the best shape of my life, I’ve run marathons, I regularly go climbing indoors and outdoors, I lift and do strength training. I know how to eat healthy and take care of my body.

Here we go again…

And STILL when I invited my aunt over a few weeks back to my new home, the FIRST thing she said to me was how I lost weight and look scrawny and should eat more. She even grabbed my sides to check my ribs! That really, really set me off! In turn I grabbed her sides, squeezed her fat rolls and told her that she’s gotten fatter. I tried to “sell” it by being extra gentle and show her the irony, but I don’t think that worked… (BTW I’m 77kg on 1,78m; she’s more like 110kg on 1,55cm …).

Uh oh…

As you can imagine this somehow killed the mood. She didn’t really talk to me for the rest of the evening and my wife later told me that I was super insensitive and couldn’t say stuff like that. Other relatives told me that as well. But then why is it okay when she did it my whole life!?! AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

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And this individual weighed in.

Well, she kind of asked for it…

And he gave it to her!

Bam!

He had enough of the insults and he finally snapped!