Man Installed CCTV To Stop Neighbors Dumping Trash In His Yard, But One Neighbor Kept Breaking Locks And Complaining About Him

Having a private yard and rubbish bins doesn’t mean neighbors can treat them as communal property.

The following story involves a man who had been dealing with neighbors dumping their trash in his garbage bins.

He eventually put up CCTV cameras and locks to discourage most people, but one neighbor continued to trespass on his property.

Things became even more frustrating when his landlord received complaints about overflowing trash spilling onto the road.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entitled neighbour won’t stop putting his Rubbish in my yard. Then complained to my landlord that he stepped in rubbish. For over 2 years now, I’ve lived in a small house with a small rear yard. Ever since I’ve moved in, my neighbours have been using my yard and rubbish bins to dispose of their extra rubbish. As prior to me moving in, the building was abandoned. All of them stopped when I put up my CCTV and put on a lock. All except John.

This man noticed the odd behavior of his neighbor.

John’s always been a pain and also doesn’t like the fact I’ve got a private parking space. He will mess with my tyres if I park a car in it for longer than a day. John lives across the alleyway from me. He thinks that, because we live in a tourist area, anyone should be able to use the rubbish bins in my yard. He will hop the fence or break a lock, claiming it’s a communal area.

His landlord sent him an email about the overflowing trash in his bins.

He’s stolen the bins multiple times and does not care that he’s caught on camera. When he doesn’t steal them, he’ll fill all the bins up to the max. He even puts general waste in the recycling bins. It all got to a head when my landlord sent me an email. It contained pictures from inside my yard of the rubbish that seagulls and foxes had spread everywhere, all over the floor.

He learned that it was John who complained about his trash.

After a bit of digging, my landlord finally said it was a man across the alleyway who complained that my rubbish was spilling out onto the road. This was despite all the pictures being taken in the yard. They couldn’t give me a name due to privacy. I think it was John.

Yikes! OP’s neighbor has no right to enter someone else’s private yard and use his rubbish bins without permission.

His repeated behavior, such as breaking locks and stealing bins, is not only annoying but also scary.

I think OP can report this as trespassing or property damage, since he has camera footage to prove these incidents.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a suggestion…

This user shares a similar thought.

People are saying the same thing.

This one suggests reporting him to the police.

Finally, here’s a valid question.

Some neighbors treat boundaries like it’s an optional thing.

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