Man Makes Plans To Visit An Amusement Park With His Friend, But His Friend Goes Without Him While He’s At Work

When you work and go to school, it can be hard to make plans with friends. When you pick a day and time to do something fun, someone in the friend group is bound to have a scheduling conflict.

In this story, the friend group wanted to go to an amusement park together. Unfortunately, the day they picked to go was a day that one person in the group had to work. He was hoping they could simply go another day instead, but he ended up being really upset when his friends left him out of the loop and made plans behind his back.

Is he overreacting or is his reaction perfectly reasonable?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA My friend invited me to an amusement park on a day I work A few days ago my friend (17m) invited me to an amusement park, along with his other friend (16m-coworker). We tried picking a date and he insisted on going a certain day (Saturday). I (18m) kept saying I work and I do not want to call off because I enjoy working and want to make money to pay for some college.

They try to work it out via a group chat.

We are all in a group chat and I ask what about the day before. His friend said that works and told my friend to call off instead. After talking about how many hours I get compared to him (1/3 of his) he said he will call off (He works for his parents). Throughout the day I text him multiple times reminding him to ask his parents and he said he will, I then tell him, “let me know what they say so we can set a date.”

The plans apparently changed.

A couple days go by and I did tell him to ask his parents because he still hasn’t and he said he will. I find out that I was then removed from the group chat. So today I ask him about the amusement park and he says, “we are going tmr” which is the day I work. I got really disappointed because he said he will call off and at no point let me know that they are going tomorrow. It was only until I asked about it, did he tell me. He also invited 2 more ppl.

His friend doesn’t seem to care how he feels.

I wasn’t upset that they were going tomorrow but the fact that he blatantly disregarded me by not telling me they made the decision to go that day. I tell him I don’t want to go with him now when he says to call off so I can go. We argue for a bit but what really ticked me off was when he said “it’s not that deep it’s just a day” to me being upset for no communication. Reading those words not only upset me more but hurt my feelings, he didn’t care how I felt and when I expressed that he said, “stop acting like a female”. Am I awful for being mad at him and not wanting to hang out another time?

His friend isn’t very good at communication. All he had to do is say they can’t switch the day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the friend really messed up.

I’m surprised there weren’t more comments, but I’ll share my opinion. I think the friend needs to work on his communication skills. Instead of removing OP from the group chat, he should’ve simply told him they can’t switch the date and hope he can make it next time.

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