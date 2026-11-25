Man Pulls Into A Parking Spot, But The People In Another Car Think He Should’ve Let Them Park There

Parking in a parking lot is first come first serve whether we like it or not. There have been many times I’ve been circling a crowded parking lot and passed a spot only to see the car leave moments later and someone else get the spot.

In a situation like that, would you keep circling until you finally found an open spot, or would you get out of your car and try to convince the driver who got the spot to leave and let you have the spot?

While I think the answer seems obvious, the person who wrote this story has talked to a lot of people who disagree.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for taking a parking spot that a group tried to “save” on foot—even after they called me a cry baby and said I disrespected a grandma? This happened today at Balboa Park in San Diego. I’d been circling for a parking spot for 20 minutes when I finally saw one open up. I was coming from the opposite direction, turning left into it. On the other side, another car had already passed the spot and had about 10 cars behind them, making it nearly impossible for them to reverse in without backing up into traffic.

But they tried to claim the spot anyway.

As that car passed, a group of people—including a teenager and an elderly woman—got out and tried to claim the spot on foot. They even walked up to the car that was leaving and asked if they could take it, which… doesn’t mean anything. Parking isn’t a game of calling dibs. I was already turning in when this happened. While I’m halfway in the spot, the teenager starts yelling at me, saying stuff like, “You’re a grown man acting like a cry baby.”

He refused to leave the spot.

I calmly told him they were pedestrians, they were past the spot, and I had every right to take it. Their driver eventually gave up, circled the lot, found another space, then walked over and knocked on my window to call me a “piece of garbage” for not giving it up. Meanwhile, the group was recording me like I was the bad guy. The elderly woman told me I was a bad person for making her walk farther to the building they were trying to reach.

He pointed out the logical thing to do.

I replied that it’s not my fault their driver didn’t drop her off at the door first—which would’ve been the logical thing to do. Eventually they left (with more name-calling—“hope you’re happy, cry baby”), and I went on with my day. Later, I told my family what happened, and to my surprise, they said I was in the wrong.

He doesn’t agree with their reasoning.

Their reasoning: because I’m in the military, I should’ve done “the honorable thing” and given up the spot to respect the grandma. I told them it’s not about disrespect, it’s about basic fairness. I was the only one actually in a car and ready to park. I waited 20 minutes and followed the rules. Being elderly doesn’t give someone the right to send others to block spots illegally. So now I’m wondering… AITA for standing my ground, or was I being selfish?

You can’t save a parking spot on foot. You can drop an elderly woman off at the door and then find a parking spot.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person agrees that pedestrians can’t save parking spots.

This person has done the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Another person shares what they used to do.

The people complaining were clearly the cry babies in this story. OP didn’t do anything wrong. He followed the basic rules of parking lots. The people in the other car can complain all they want, but that doesn’t mean they deserve to park in that parking spot more than he does.

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