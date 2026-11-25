Their New Boss Made A Big Deal About Being Even One Minute Late, So An Employee Used A Full Day Of PTO Knowing The Business Was Already Short-Staffed

Rigid workplace policies often cost more time than the tiny problems they are meant to prevent.

Why work nearly a full shift when leaving five minutes early requires using an entire day of PTO?

Instead, this employee followed the new boss’s rule and turned one appointment into a proper day off.

Let’s see how this policy worked against management.

Boss griped at the idea of me slipping out of work 5 minutes early to get to an appointment on time. Said I’d need to use a sick or personal day. So I did. “My old boss used to be more flexible. As long as we got our tasks done, if something came up and we needed to slip out a few minutes early, they never had much of an issue. I rarely took advantage of it, but if I had to, I always made sure to make up those few minutes elsewhere.

But not this boss!

This new boss comes along and is such a micromanager and control freak. Now, we are not allowed to be even a minute late or leave a minute early. We need to actually put in for PTO, either for a half or full day, just to be able to slip out a few minutes early. I had an appointment one say and offered to work through my break time just to leave a few minutes early. Boss balked at the idea.

They were only following the rules!

I arranged ahead of time for a whole personal day off. I booked myself a massage and went out to lunch before my appointment. Boss wasn’t happy with me for taking a personal day , especially since we’re currently short-staffed, but I did follow their policy.”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

And this person shared their thoughts.

The employee offered to work through lunch before leaving five minutes early, but the boss demanded PTO instead.

They took a full personal day, enjoyed a massage and lunch, and left the short-staffed manager dealing with the absence.

Management traded five minutes of flexibility for an entire workday.