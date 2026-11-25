Nurse Manager Has The Day Off Work And Doesn’t Get Paid Overtime, But Her Boss Wants Her To Work Anyway

Imagine working at a hospital. The roads are dangerous due to a winter storm, and you already have the day off work. If your boss called to ask you to come into work anyway since some of your coworker didn’t show up due to the weather, would you do it or refuse?

In this story, one nurse manager is in this situation, and she doesn’t want to go to work unless she’s going to get paid for it.

Personally, I think she should just stay home. Keep reading to decide what you think she should do.

WIBTA if I try to make sure I will be compensated properly before working extra hours during snow storm There is a ice snow and most people in my area don’t have power and the roads aren’t safe. I work in healthcare in Houston and I am deemed essential. I am scheduled to work today but I have put in PTO today a month ago. I have a co-worker covering today.

OP’s boss doesn’t seem to care that she is taking time off today.

My boss has messaged me repeatedly that he wants me to go in instead (because I am more experienced). I almost gave in but my coworker convinced me otherwise. My boss tried to guilt trip me and he told me everyone has been working extra hours. I know for a fact not all coworkers show up. We use a group text and some people mentioning they can’t work (due to power outage and unsafe road conditions). The roads aren’t safe for me either.

She doesn’t get overtime pay.

Because of my position (nurse manager), I am classified as exempted (from hourly wages regulations) employee and I don’t get overtime. I get a set salary plus additional regular pay. I still haven’t received my additional pay from last Feb. (I tried to escalate the issue but they wouldn’t help. I have looked up local/federal laws and healthcare exempted employees are exempted from overtime pay. Yeah, exempted, right? (Sigh….) Now I think I would be in the wrong. I want my boss to email me that I will be compensated properly. He could get angry with me and I want to be a team player. At the same time, I don’t want to work extra hours for free.

She’s not sure what to do.

I feel conflicted. Should I be a team player and work extra without compensation or insist on getting compensated and possibly upsetting my boss and other coworkers? I know there are many new nurses each year and my industry is saturated. Many new graduates don’t stay long because this is an overnight position. Will I be in the wrong? The road conditions aren’t safe for me either and nurses refuse to come in. I am a nurse manager and my boss wants me to pick up their shifts plus my regular hours.

She has the day off. The roads are dangerous. Why would she agree to go into work? Those two reasons are both very good reasons not to go.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person points out the history of not paying.

Another person mentions the law.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Nobody thinks she should work for free.

While I definitely don’t think she should agree to work for free, I think she shouldn’t agree to work at all. Why risk driving on the dangerous roads when she already has the day off and a coworker to cover her shift? She should enjoy her day off and let her boss find someone else to come in.

She never even should’ve answered the phone.

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