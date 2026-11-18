A Teenager Didn’t Want to Hang Out With the Kid Next Door—So When the Neighbor Knocked on the Door, He Politely Sent Him Away

Imagine being a teenager and living near a family where the parents are getting a divorce. If your mom invited the neighbor mom over to try to be nice and neighborly, what would you do if the neighbor kid came over too? Would you welcome him and hang out with him to be neighborly like your mom, or would you ignore him?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he really doesn’t like the neighbors or the neighbor kid. Actually, he especially doesn’t like the kid. He doesn’t want to hang out with him at all. He’d rather be left alone.

One day, the neighbor kid knocked on the door, and the teen sent him away. Now, his mom is mad at him and the boy’s mom is mad at him. Did he really do something wrong?

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not being nice to a neighbourhood kid, causing him to get seriously ill. So my (14M) family live in a 4 bedroom house in a nice neighbourhood. My parents are both lovely people so they have a lot of friends and sometimes are too nice for their own good. Down the street is the only family that I don’t like. They are generally unkempt people who don’t take care of their appearances or house. I kid you not it’s disgusting.

His mom sounds almost too nice.

The two parents recently started divorce proceedings and I think it’s been stressful for them. My mom ran into the woman of the house at the mall and I think she just decided to unleash it all into my mom about her problems. My mom decided to invite them over even though she didn’t like them because she thinks that she needs a shoulder to cry on. My dad doesn’t support this decision but oh well.

OP was particularly upset that the kid came over.

Well she brought her kid and he’s annoying as hell. He can’t stop bothering me and is constantly bored so he follows me around and tries to look at everything I look at, even though he has a Nintendo Switch. He’s like my shadow so I tend to just go to my room and lock the door because it’s got all my things in. I don’t like this kid either. He is just really whiny and again, smells.

OP was forced to play with the kid.

Well recently she was over again and her kid started crying that I never share with him and that I need to share. His mom pitched a fit about kindness and all that and my mom decided that I had to let him play. I played Minecraft with this kid and it was so draining. My mom apologised but said I should be more accommodating.

This was an awful thing for the neighbor to do.

I told her it’s her job to entertain her guests. Well his mom tried something new. She decided she would go out drinking and send her kid over to our place on a rainy day with no notice. I was home alone and saw this kid knocking on my door. He told me that his mom sent him here and she’s gone out. I told him to go to a neighbours house or call his dad and went back up.

Now, his mom and the kid’s mom are both mad at him.

Well the kid didn’t listen and when his mom came home hammered she found him she shouted at me that I’m an abuser and a brat and insulting me, around the time my mom came home. I told her what happened and she kicked the mom of our lawn and then told me that I should’ve let the kid in and it wouldn’t be hard. The kid is now sick and I’m getting blamed. I told my friends some think I’m the hugest jerk and so does my mom, but my dad and the majority think that I had done nothing wrong and in the end of the day it wasn’t my fault.

It’s pretty unreasonable to send you kid to a neighbor’s house so you can go out drinking, and you didn’t even ask the neighbor if it was okay first. I don’t think OP did anything wrong. The neighbors are a mess!

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I completely agree with this comment!

It’s too bad for the kid, but it’s still not OP’s fault.

Here’s a suggestion to call CPS.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

The boy’s mom is the one who messed up here. She went drinking and sent her kid to a neighbor’s house without checking to see if it was okay. How is that acceptable parenting? I’m glad OP didn’t let the boy inside. He’s not a free babysitter.

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