College Student Is Frustrated That Her Roommate Never Closes Their Door, Leaving Her With No Privacy

When you get paired up to live with someone in a college dorm room, you never really know what you’re getting.

And, unfortunately, some of these situations don’t work out for the best.

Because, let’s face it, it’s hard for young people who don’t know each other to live in the same room and get on the same page.

The college student who wrote today’s story is totally over her roommate’s inconsiderate ways and she wants to know if she’s been rude to her.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my roommate to close the door? “I’m 21F and she’s 19F and we’re in a college dorm. This is my fourth year dorming and I’m used to dorming. I know I have to be respectful to others and when living with others. Now usually I’m used to people closing the door when leaving the room for anything bathroom trips, going to class and etc. but my roommate doesn’t.

She’s not okay with this…

She leaves our door wide open for everyone to see what we’re doing in the room.. which I don’t mind during the day, but in the morning I usually shower early and get dressed or even take a nap before all of my classes start because I take 11 college classes and I’m exhausted (I’m a performing arts major) and I have to practice at times until late at night. My roommate is loud and talks very loudly or slams doors as well so even if the door is open I can hear exact what she is doing outside of our room. There’s a light in the hallway where I automatically wake up from, etc.

Talk is cheap!

I have spoken about this to my roommate and she apologies and tells me she will fix her ways…but then she repeats to with leaving the door open. This also happens at night as well and I have mentioned it again nicely, that I didn’t like the door being open and she apologized again and does it again. But it has been a habit of this for a few months now. Sometimes I haven’t even said anything and got out of bed to close the door myself, but she still forgets to do so.

She finally had enough.

Today, I had enough and I addressed to her there is no common courtesy of her accommodating me like how I accommodate to her (I have woken up earlier for the sake of time for her to use the bathroom which she does not use at the time I used to wake up towards.. which ruins my sleep schedule and makes me tired throughout the day ). I have addressed that it feels all intentional that she just doesn’t comply and does the small task at hand which she didn’t respond and I don’t usually get upset or dislike others but. This has been very annoying for me to constantly talk about. But she said she will try to make it a habit and left out room just now earlier than usual. AITA for wanting privacy and boundaries being respected?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This situation would drive me nuts!

Some people just shouldn’t have roommates…

And I think I might be one of them!

Her roommate is straight-up RUDE.