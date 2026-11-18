Homeowner Gets Bullied At An HOA Meeting, So He Fights Back And Gets Two Board Members Removed

Imagine moving to an HOA neighborhood. You’re not on the board. Would you attend the board meetings?

In this story, one homeowner had been living in an HOA neighborhood for a couple years before he attended his first board meeting, but it had quite an impact on him. Actually, he had quite an impact on the board!

He made it his mission to get back at the board member who bullied him.

Let’s read all about it.

Got two HOA board members removed from board because they tried to bully me I didn’t really pay attention to my HOA. It’s a new community (under 2 years). I only went to my first meeting because a neighbor I’ve become buddies with told me HOA was being shady. My undergrad degree is in Poli Sci, so being a government structure/process nerd I figured I’d check out the shenanigans for myself.

Let’s see what happened at the meeting.

At the meeting one of the board members was being confronted about something he’d done. Initially I had no clue what they were talking about, but by listening I quickly understood the context and scope. The board member responds to the questions by yelling and using pretty abusive language towards the residents who were asking him questions about what he did. That’s a red flag.

OP couldn’t stay quiet.

During his tirade, he told the people confronting him that he didn’t answer to him. 2nd Board Member chimed in saying we were powerless and repeats the “we don’t have to answer to you”. Second red flag. I’d had enough. I raise my hand.

OP spoke his mind.

The president (nice board member and good guy in general) recognizes me, gives me the floor. Since it’s my first time there the fight paused and it got quiet (it was weird). I simply but clearly told the two jerk board members that in fact we are the only people they answers to in this role. First jerk board member didn’t like that and instantly because abusive towards me and started to try to bully me. Now, I’m a sleeping bear. I don’t mess with anyone, but if someone messes with me, I make it my mission to let them know I can be the bigger bully.

Other residents chimed in.

After his response to me, another resident said to him “We’ve lost faith in you, you should step down”. The board member replied “I’ve lost faith in you!” (made no sense). A second resident said basically to step down or we’ll recall you. The board member said “you’ll have to force me off”.

He had a new mission.

I then said “Then that’s what we’ll freaking do!” In the next few days I analyzed my state’s HOA laws and my HOA’s articles of incorporation, bylaws, and covenants. I realize the election of the two jerk board members was completely against the bylaws.

He knew what to do.

So I wrote a demand letter to the HOA’s attorney stating that the election of these two was in violation of our bylaws and they must be removed from the board. Attorney agreed with my analysis and the two members were forced off the board. Anticlimactic, but go government structure/process nerds!

Wow! He’s the hero of the HOA, and he only attended one board meeting! Maybe he should be the new president!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person hates HOAs.

Another person dislikes HOAs.

He was a hero.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person has a theory about HOAs.

For that last comment, I assume the person who wrote it means that people only become HOA board members for ulterior motives. If you buy a house in an HOA, you have to join the HOA, and maybe people who live in HOA neighborhoods would prefer not to.

It’s a good thing his neighbor invited him to the board meeting. He is the hero of the neighborhood.

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