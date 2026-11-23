Management Capped How Many Vacation Days Workers Can Roll Over. Now a Bunch of Them Are Taking Lots of Days Off at the Same Time

Well, this sure doesn’t sound like a good idea…

If there’s one thing that will get a group of workers upset and organized, it’s when the bigwigs in charge decide to mess with their vacation days.

That’s a big no-no, my friends!

And these folks don’t sound too happy about it.

Check out what happened in the story below!

Management wanted productivity. They got a scheduling nightmare instead. “Our company has an interesting leave policy. We get 24 leaves a year, but instead of receiving them upfront, 2 leaves are credited to our account every month.

Makes sense…

Naturally, most employees save them throughout the year so they can take longer vacations towards the end of the year. Last month, several employees requested leave, but our manager discouraged them from taking more than 5–6 days because of quarter end commitments. People were asked to prioritize project deliveries instead.

Oh, hell no!

Fast forward to two days ago, the company suddenly announces a new policy stating that only 6 unused leaves can be carried forward to the next year. A lot of employees have accumulated 20+ leaves. Rather than let most of them expire, they’ve started informing the manager that they’ll be taking their planned vacations before the end of the year. Some are even prepared to escalate things to HR if their leave requests are denied. The manager is now in complete panic mode. Several of these employees work on client-facing projects, and with multiple people planning their vacations around the same time, project deliveries are likely to be delayed.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

And this individual spoke up.

It sounds like the folks in charge really dropped the ball on this one.

And they made things way more complicated for themselves.

Doh!

Never mess with a worker’s vacation days!