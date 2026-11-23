Employee Usually Gets To Work Around 10 Minutes Early, But A Look Through The Handbook Makes Her Realize She Needs To Change Both Her Arrival And Departure Times

Workplace rules sometimes become very helpful when employees actually read every word.

This hourly worker was warned to follow the company’s clocking policy carefully.

A closer look at the handbook revealed more flexibility than management probably expected.

Read on to see how those rules worked in the employee’s favor.

Please make sure you’re adhering to the employee handbook guidelines on clocking in and out I work Monday through Friday 7:30 am-4:00 pm I am an hourly employee and my company’s time clocking is not rounded, meaning we are effectively getting paid by the minute. I usually clock in at 7:20 because it does give me a bit of easy overtime pay, and it allows me a few quiet minutes in the morning to check some emails while enjoying my coffee.

She’s not the only one who likes to be early.

A few of my other coworkers clock in early every day too, between 10 and 15 minutes. Our manager doesn’t mind because we are a productive and reliable team. We all clock out at 4:00 on the dot unless we are held up by a meeting or some other obligation.

She might need to start getting to work later.

Well, we had a staff meeting on Friday and our supervisor mentioned that the higher ups are starting to watch OT and people’s clocking times so to please ensure we are all adhering to the company’s time and attendance policies and to review the employee handbook for further information. So I reviewed the handbook. The policy states that employees are to punch in no sooner than 7 minutes prior to their start time. Fair enough, I will clock in at 7:23 then.

But it gets better.

I continue reading and learn that employees may clock out up to 7 minutes after their scheduled end time without violating the time and attendance policy. So now instead of 7:20-4:00 PM, I will be clocking in at 7:23 and out at 4:07, giving myself 4 additional minutes of additional time every day.

It’s great when sticking to the rules works in your favor!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is probably what happened.

Another person shares their company’s policy.

Wouldn’t this be nice!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

It’s probably true that the highers ups don’t know what the employee handbook actually says.

The employee followed the handbook exactly by clocking in slightly later and clocking out seven minutes after every shift.

That small change added four extra paid minutes each day while staying completely within company policy.

Management accidentally ordered the deluxe overtime package.