Woman’s Brother Expects Her To Go Out Of Her Way To Bond With His Wife, But She Doesn’t Think It’s Her Responsibility

Hey, not everyone clicks…

And if I’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s that you can’t force relationships with people.

If it happens, it happens. If not, well, you just deal with it.

But I think we can all admit that situations like that are tougher when family members are involved.

Check out what this woman had to say about how things with her sister-in-law just haven’t worked out…

AITA for not forcing a relationship with my sister-in-law? “I’ll (27F) start by admitting that I don’t like my sister-in-law (SIL) (22F), Neither do our parents. However, we’ve all tried to maintain a friendly relationship with her because we love my brother (23M). My dislike for her isn’t because of her personality. I think as a person, she’s okay – I don’t like how to treats my brother though. Over the year and a half they’ve been together, the behavior I’ve seen from her is concerning. Despite my feelings, I’ve tried to get along with her. We talk and joke around at work (we work in the same department), and we’ve spent time together outside of work (not often but I try to once in a while). I’ve never told my brother to leave her or made him choose between us.

Well, you can’t please everyone…

The issue I’m having is that apparently, I don’t reach out to her often enough or hang out with them often enough. I’m not a social person. I hardly go out with friends or go places. I’m not someone who constantly texts people. This isn’t exclusive to my SIL. I had scheduled to send a text to my brother as a reminder for him to bring my package that was shipped to his house into work for me.

Dude…

This is where it all exploded and he sent a long text about how I don’t involve her enough and I don’t hang out with them. Because I texted him and not her. I knew for a fact that he was working, and I schedule sent it because I knew I wouldn’t be up that early. My SIL and I may work in the same department but I’m not memorizing her schedule. I explained this reasoning and he just continued insisting that I wasn’t treating her like family. She then sent me a lengthy message through Snapchat. She brought up things she’s done for me and eventually said that if I wasn’t going to treat her like family, I needed to stop having packages delivered to their house. Eventually, my brother told me I needed to decide what kind of relationship I wanted with them. I told him that I was willing to have a relationship with her but I’m not changing who I am to do so. And then he went into a whole tangent about how no one said I had to change.

This is so dramatic…

Yet everything I have done in the past upsets my SIL and I literally cannot be myself around her. So I explained that to him then at the end said ‘I’m done arguing. I’m being me. I don’t go out. I don’t hang out with people often. I might be short some days because I’m overly feeling the stress. But I’m never purposely giving the cold shoulder.’ He hasn’t responded since. I understand that his wife wants to feel included. I’m willing to communicate with her, be respectful, and make reasonable efforts to ensure she doesn’t feel deliberately excluded. But my brother has made it clear that he also expects me to develop an actual friendship with her. I don’t think I should be obligated to become close friends with someone simply because they married my sibling. And I’ve already tried and clearly failed at that. At the same time, I recognize that he has the right to decide what relationships he’s comfortable maintaining. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual nailed it.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this person spoke up.

You can’t force this kind of stuff!

Not at all!

But I guess not everyone got the memo…

Well, her sister-in-law is definitely a handful!