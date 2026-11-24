Man’s Family Keeps Pulling Him Into Their AI Image Experiments, So He Finally Objects When His Aunt Makes Him A Christmas Ornament

Too much of a good thing can still wear you down, even when it comes with a home-cooked meal.

One husband adored his in-laws, and they were generous to a fault, feeding him and keeping his beer cold every time he showed up.

The catch was that he was expected to show up every single Sunday.

After a full work week and a Saturday of chores, he started craving one day to himself, so he asked his wife if they could skip a couple of Sundays a month.

The pushback was immediate.

Keep reading for the full story.

Tired of spending every Sunday at my in-laws They are great people, and I really enjoy spending time with them. They are very generous. They feed us, keep bringing me beer, so it really is nothing against them at all.

The problem is something else entirely.

It just becomes so taxing when I work five days a week, and a lot of times my Saturdays are chores around the house so that Sunday afternoon we can head over to my in-laws for dinner. Typically, we head over around 2 or 3 PM, and we could be there anywhere from 6 PM until 9 or 10 PM on some nights.

He tries to let his wife know that he thinks they’re starting to overdo it on the family time.

I’ve tried to explain to my wife that I need one Sunday off a month. Really, I think two is healthy, and I can go every other Sunday. But her family seems to think this is rude of me and an indication that I just don’t care enough.

Other people in the family don’t seem to think it’s that big of a deal at all.

What makes matters harder is that my brother-in-law, who married my wife’s sister, seems to be all about it. This guy never misses a Sunday.

All the extra family time is starting to cut into his other hobbies.

And so, the fact that I have Sundays where I like to go golf, I like to mountain bike, I like to just stay home and do chores sometimes, like mow my yard, catch up on things that need done around the house, or do laundry, or even sometimes I just wanna stay and be on the couch all day. I rarely ever get to do that, and Sundays are a great day for it.

But when he misses, his wife takes the blame for it.

Every time I take a Sunday to myself, my wife gives me the guilt trip, and if I stack two Sundays in a month, her family starts to think that I’m pulling away. AITA? I think it’s pretty normal to need some free time to yourself.

Maybe being a close-knit family has some unexpected drawbacks.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s not polite to force someone to spend time with you.

It’s time to stop letting his wife’s family hold so much power over him.

This all sounds like waaaay too much closeness for this reader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

This commenter doesn’t stand for the guilt tripping.

This man said it himself: he loves his in-laws and he values their generosity. Him needing a little time to recuperate on a Sunday shouldn’t negate that.

He works five days a week, spends Saturday on chores, and then loses the one day left to family expectations. That would start to wear just about anyone down.

A man who needs a day off isn’t rejecting anyone.

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