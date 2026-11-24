His New Construction Home Purchase Included Negotiations For Lawn Installation, But The Landscaping Company Now Wants An Extra Fee On Top Of What He Had Already Arranged

Home improvement mistakes can become expensive when a contractor installs work nobody approved.

A new homeowner expected a promised lawn but received flower beds and an irrigation system too.

Then the landscaping company admitted its mistake and demanded payment for the extra work.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to pay for landscaping and irrigation that I never asked to be installed? I bought a new construction home and during negotiations, we asked for, and received approval for a lawn to be installed since it did not come standard with the home. The landscaping company eventually shows up, installs flower beds, irrigation systems, and seed and straw. All of which I assumed were a part of the “lawn” though nothing was ever specified to us.

The landscaping company wants more money.

After install was completed the landscaping company said they made a mistake and we were only supposed to get seed and straw and they are now asking me to pay for the rest of the services. I am refusing because I never asked for it to be installed and nothing was confirmed prior to the installation. AITA for not paying up?!

The landscaping company admits that it was their mistake, so the company has to eat the cost. He is not required to pay for something he never asked for.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There are only two options.

It’s probably a scam.

If it’s not in the contract, he shouldn’t pay.

Nobody thinks the homeowner should have to pay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

A landscaper weighs in.

This homeowner was not wrong for refusing to pay for landscaping that was never requested or approved.

The company should have confirmed the project details beforehand and worked with the builder after discovering its mistake.

Installing first and asking permission later is a bold billing strategy.