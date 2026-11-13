One Declined Cookout Invitation Exposed A Neighbor’s Habit Of Commenting On Her Appearance — And Now She Has To Decide What To Do

Neighbors should respect each other’s privacy, even when they live close together.

In this story, a woman wasn’t talking to her neighbors because she valued her privacy.

One day, her next-door neighbor knocked on her door and invited her to their cookout party.

She felt uncomfortable and said no, but the neighbor took it personally.

Then, she learned her neighbor started badmouthing her.

Whoa! That doesn’t sound good. Read the full story below to find out more.

Am I the crazy Neighbor?? I have a neighbor who was having cookouts on her side patio. Our houses are close together, and her patio is in direct view of my kitchen window. She was having a party last fall around 7 p.m., and I was in my kitchen preparing supper. My blinds are always up in the kitchen.

This woman refused the neighbor’s invitation to their cookout.

I heard a knock on my side door and opened it to see my neighbor standing there. I had just moved here a year ago and hadn’t really talked to my neighbor. She told me she wanted to invite me over to the cookout with her husband and friends. I didn’t feel comfortable being around all the people I didn’t know. So I told her I’d come over the next time there was a cookout.

She felt bad, so she decided to give them a Christmas gift

It turned out that it was their last cookout of the year. I felt bad. So when Christmas came around, I bought a bottle of salted caramel Crown Royal and put it in a bag by their back door. I forgot to mention that this woman works at a restaurant where my friend eats. One day, she was talking to my friend and said she had a neighbor with really nice teeth and thought they were probably fake.

She learned that the neighbor was badmouthing her to her friend.

My neighbor was talking about me.

I have never been close enough to her for her to see my teeth. I always leave my kitchen blinds open all the way. So the only way she could possibly have seen my teeth and thought they were fake is if she had binoculars and was watching me at night. That’s another reason I didn’t want to go to her party.

Lol! The neighbor’s comment about OP’s teeth was certainly strange and quite random.

I agree that judging someone you barely know is unfair.

The neighbor may have just been making conversation, but personal remarks like that can make an invitation feel much less welcoming.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Close your blinds, says this one.

Here’s a valid point.

Lol. Short and funny.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Sounds like the neighbor took it personally that someone refused her cookout party.

Enjoyed this story?

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