Their Upstairs Neighbor Had An Autistic Child Who Would Throw Trash Down Into Their Garden, And While The Neighbor Was Apologetic, He Couldn’t Get His Kid To Stop, So They Had To Report It To The Landlord, But The Neighbor Is Asking Them Not To Do That Again

Autistic children can be very difficult to raise, especially when they have a bad habit like throwing trash.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbor had a child like this who always threw trash from their balcony down into your garden?

That is what was happening in this story, and while the neighbor apologized and insisted they would try to get it to stop, the trash kept coming. So, she finally had to report them to the landlord, but then the neighbor came over asking them not to do it again.

While I certainly sympathize with the neighbor, they don’t seem to be doing enough to make it stop, so what choice do these people have? Read through the full story and see if you have any ideas.

AITAH for complaining about our neighbors autistic child Me (35) and my husband (34) live in an apartment with 2 neighbors.

Let’s get to know the characters in this story.

One couple across the hall and one family upstairs. We having been living here for about a year and know a few things about our neighbors just from short conversations when we first moved in. This post is regarding the neighbors upstairs. They are a family of mom, dad, plus 2 daughters and a son. My guess is the son is about 8 and the 2 daughters are probably 10 and 12. The 12 year old is autistic, but where on the spectrum I’m not sure nor is it my business.

At least the neighbor acknowledges the problem.

Anyway to the point, we began noticing trash in our back garden (its private, so only we have access to it). I thought maybe it was from the wind or a neighboring house, but then we noticed toys were also being thrown into the mix. One day, we were cleaning up the garden as there was a lot of overgrowth when we moved in and the dad upstairs sticks his head out of the window. He tells us he’s sorry about the trash his daughter is throwing into our garden from the windows upstairs and he’s been meaning to address us about it.

He is willing to clean it up, but that might be impractical.

He was very apologetic and offered to clean it up or give us rides if we ever needed them (he’s a taxi driver). Now two things: 1) The only way to access our garden is through our apartment, so we wouldn’t feel comfortable having him coming to clean it up. 2) At this time, the trash was unused plastic bags you would use for your compost bin and the occasional children’s toy we would leave in front of their door.

Yeah, this is not ok.

We told him it was ok and they’re just bags and toys not the end of the world and that was it. Now, cut to a month later, and the trash is now proper trash. I’m talking empty food wrappers, plastic bottles, mail, toys, and my personal final straw, dirty diapers and sanitary pads.

This is getting way out of hand.

We went away for two weeks and literally filled a black garbage bag with the trash from the garden. At this point, the diapers had taken me over the edge and I wrote to our landlord. TBH I didn’t feel comfortable addressing the family directly and I do feel very empathetic of their situation, and I obviously don’t know what goes on in their house. However, I just can’t with dirty diapers.

Good, the landlord is investigating.

So, fast forward the landlord (it’s a company not a single person) emails me saying they will investigate and follow up. The company visited and did some kind of inspection of their apartment. Following that, the dad knocked on our door and spoke to my husband. I was at work so I wasn’t able to talk with him.

It is easy to feel bad for this guy, but he has to find a way to stop his kid from throwing trash outside.

He showed my husband some pictures of locks they have around the house and said she breaks them or manages to get through the doors they lock, and again very apologetic. He asked that we don’t go through the landlord with our complaints, but speak to him directly. Again he offered us rides if we ever needed them, etc. But here’s the thing, I don’t need a ride. I need to not have to pick up dirty diapers on a regular basis.

They may be good neighbors other than this, but this is a big problem.

It’s unfortunate, because this is literally the only issue we have had with them. They aren’t loud except for the occasional running you can hear the kids doing upstairs, but they are kids so we expect that. They are silent after 10pm and overall fine neighbors. Also, it may be worth mentioning we live in the UK so there aren’t window screens here or AC, so you would have your windows open for fresh air.

The neighbors really need to fix this problem; otherwise, reporting them to the landlord is the only option.

You can of course get window screens on amazon if you were so inclined. As of today, we found another diaper directly outside our back door. I really want to write the landlord again, but my husband says we shouldn’t and feels bad about it. AITAH? What would you do?

This is not a small problem that they can address over time. It is something that needs to be fixed immediately. If the neighbor won’t do that, they have no choice but to report it to the landlord.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any recommendations or thoughts on this difficult situation.

The neighbors really need to take this more seriously.

This commenter thinks he should try talking to the neighbor again first.

Dirty diapers can be a health hazard.

This couple has the right to enjoy their garden without worrying about trash.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Talking to the neighbor is a good idea.

The neighbor seems to want to address the problem, but they need to act more decisively. They shouldn’t have to put up with this type of thing forever; that’s for sure.

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