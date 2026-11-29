A Woman’s Friend Got Upset Because She Rented Out a Room to Someone Else After the Friend Refused to Commit

As the old saying goes, you gotta strike while the iron is hot!

That applies to a lot of things in life, and your living situation is definitely one of them.

Because if you drag your feet and hem and haw, you just might miss out on a good living situation.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her friend is upset with her…because she rented a room in her house to another friend.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for renting to another friend when another friend asked first? “I have a friend (Catherine), who expressed interest in renting my room first. However, she wants to try to stay for a night first and check out the traffic to commute to the office before deciding whether she wants to commit to rent. For me, I find this request weird as the traffic differs during the school holidays/off peak hours. And even so, she only wants to commit until mid-2027. She came and viewed the unit previously, but did not mention anything about rental. Meanwhile, another friend, Rachel, was looking for a place to stay urgently due to some issues in her current place.

It’s yours!

She was interested in the room, able to move in ASAP, and able to commit for at least one year. Then, I decided to let Rachel to rent due to her situation. Here’s the problem. I did not inform Catherine that someone else was interested in the room before I confirmed with Rachel.

Things are getting complicated!

I feel terrible right now cause Catherine texted if she could stay for a night in December to check out the traffic, like maybe I could’ve checked with Catherine first even though she wasn’t committed. But I didn’t want to have everything prepared for Catherine, and eventually if she thought traffic is bad and decided to not commit, it’s a waste of our effort to prepare the room for her. Rachel, on the other hand, said she will prepare everything on her own for the room, so at least we know that we don’t have to prepare anything for her. AITA for confirming the rental to Rachel (who is ready to rent), without checking with Catherine, even thought she expressed her interest first but wanted to try staying for a night before making her decision?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

And another person weighed in.

She only did what’s best for her…

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Her friend should’ve jumped on this opportunity when she had the chance.

Let’s be honest…her friend sounds pretty dramatic…