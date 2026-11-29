A Woman Got Fired From Her Job Just So Her Boss’s Friend Could Be Promoted

It’s a story as old as time itself…

I’m talking about the boss’s friend getting promoted, even though they’re totally unqualified.

How’s that for a kick in the head?!?!

These kinds of stories never seem to end, and today we have another one for you to chew on.

A woman explained why she’s beyond frustrated because her boss decided to promote her friend instead of her.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

Fired due to nepotism. They didn’t know I saw all their shady plans. “I was in an Admin role in a company for a year with no manager or senior colleague, so basically I was next to the owner and handled all managerial duties. A new department was formed and I got promoted to a new role there with just two of us, as my boss said she loves the way I handle my job and they needed such structure in the new department. Soon after, a new manager was brought in to take over my old duties which she didn’t even know how to do. I got several complaints from colleagues about this but I asked them to give her time as she was still new.

This was getting out of hand…

Along the line, my boss tried to make me handle her job plus mine but I refused to take up two roles. That wasn’t part of the agreement and it was absolutely ridiculous. Meanwhile, my colleague in the new role who is the salesperson brought in zero corporate/external sales which was the main reason for employing her except from leads generated by ads. But she was very good at my own role.

What?!?!

She even admitted to me more than once that she prefers my role over sales. While I was still fully employed and on vacation, I saw an email with an offer letter to her to take over my position. Nepotism of course. She’s from the same country as my boss and they are quite close so she couldn’t fire her.

How awful!

Instead they fired me and gave her my role and got a new salesperson. Before I found out, my boss and the new manager were having several meetings with my colleague and she told me they were just complaining about her lack of sales which was frustrating her… lies, of course. And the official reason for firing me? My working hours don’t align with the company even though I’d been on the same schedule since I joined over a year ago. Also, the termination letter acknowledged my major contributions to the company’s growth and success over the year. Anyways, I had already mentally checked out and had another company lined up, so good riddance to bad rubbish. Fast forward: I accidentally came across a part-time job very close to my house that fits my schedule perfectly, so I applied. My ex-boss was asked for a reference. A few minutes later, she sent me a passive-aggressive message asking why I was still searching for work when I supposedly already had one.

Well, she was!

She said my CV was “a bit overdone” as it looks like I was managing the company, her exact words! Excuse me? Yes, I was managing the bloody company for over a year before you moved me to a new department. I later learned she even went further to ask the recruiter to question me about why I left the company. Absolutely diabolical. Madam, can you move on with your life already and let me be? Why so pained because I wasn’t groveling and crying for my job? And the cherry on top? The manager who helped orchestrate my firing got fired just two weeks after I left because she couldn’t handle her duties. Every time I remember the whole scenario, I just laugh at the ridiculousness of it all. Such a circus of a company and I’m so glad I walked out of the tent.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And another reader asked a good question…

Her old boss was a real piece of work, huh?

Actually, you could probably a different word at the end of the sentence above and it would be more accurate.

Good grief!

Getting fired from this place might’ve been the best thing to ever happen to her!