A Stepdad Pranked His Stepson With a Cherry—So the Stepson Retaliated With Something He Knew the Stepdad Would Absolutely Hate

Everyone has certain foods they love and certain foods they hate. Imagine tricking someone into eating a food they hate by making them think it’s a food they love.

That’s exactly what happens in this story. A stepdad tricks his stepson into eating something he hates, so the stepson decides to get even by doing the same thing to his stepdad.

He comes up with a really good plan, and everyone finds it funny except the stepdad!

Let’s read all about it.

Step dad tricked me into eating something he knew I wouldn’t like, so I waited a whole year to plan the perfect petty revenge. This happened a couple years ago. Context: When I was about 19/20 I absolutely hated the taste of alcohol. Yes, I would still drink, but I’d pick the fruitiest least alcohol tasting drinks possible. Also for context, it should be known That I LOVE maraschino cherries. My step dad knew all of this.

His stepdad tricked him.

Well, one day my step dad goes “would you like some maraschino cherries?” Umm OF COURSE!! So I popped this cherry into my mouth, and not even one second later I’m GAGGING and my tongue burns. He’s laughing. Everyone is laughing. It was a moonshine soaked cherry, apparently those exist.

He took time to plot his revenge.

So, I took a long time to plot my revenge. A whole year, in fact. Even got his mother to get in on the revenge with me! I know he HATES black olives. He’ll gag. He also loooves chocolate covered nuts. You can see where this is going, right?? 🙂

This is sneaky!

A year after his moonshine cherry shenanigans, his mom and I made a whole bunch of chocolate covered nuts, then a couple chocolate covered black olives. Gave him all the chocolate covered black olives. It was sooo glorious!

Let’s see how the stepdad reacted.

He unsuspectingly popped a chocolate covered black olive in his mouth, enjoyed it for maybe 1 second with a smile, until suddenly his face turned to disgust and confusion. We all started laughing!! He spit it out and I revealed my deviancy, laughing at the revenge and him not even suspecting it because it had been so long. I filmed it of course. That’s probably one of my best petty revenges.

That’s funny! The best part is that in both cases the tricks were harmless, and the revenge was very similar to the original prank.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It is refreshing to see someone get along this well with their stepdad that they can prank each other.

Another person likes that type of cherry.

This person likes the story.

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Another person likes how the story ended.

This was more of a prank war than a revenge story, but it was very enjoyable. I wonder if the battle is over or if the stepdad will eventually get him back again.

Being tricked into eating something you hate isn’t funny in the moment, but I’m glad these guys can laugh about it.

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