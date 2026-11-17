Plumber Hides Construction Worker’s Car Battery As A Prank, But The Worker Gets The Last Laugh With Revenge

Imagine having someone at work come up to you and tell you that another coworker took the car battery out of your car and hid it. Would you believe them?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and he didn’t believe it was true. Why would it be true? How could it be true?

But it was true.

When he found out what happened and who did it, he was out for revenge. Let’s read all about it.

Plumber hid my car battery, I took his back to my company The cast: C= My colleague EP= The dumb plumber PT= The trainee of the EP This story takes place on a friday, where our company worked till noon and the plumbers worked till about 4 o’clock

The plumber thought he’d do something funny.

So. A few years ago, my company was commisoned to do a refurbishment of a pretty big building. The other contractors were all pretty nice, but here and there were some tentions between the different occupations. For excample the electritian put the cables in where the plumbers wanted to put their pipes, the drywaller put his walls up before anyone was finished to lay their stuff into the walls, etc. etc. So on day the plumber thought it would be funny to take the battery out of C’s car and hide it in his storage room. This was shortly after C arrived at the construction site so he didn’t notice it because he was busy setting up for the day.

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe the truth.

At about 10 a.m. the PT goes to C and this conversation ensues: PT: (sheepishly) Hey, I think EP took the battery out of your car and hid it in our storage. C: (sarcastically) Oh, and you have the guts to tell me. If this is true I will kick your butt. PT: I’m sorry. C: No problem.

Time for revenge.

So C goes to check his car and low and behold, the battery is gone. He walks to the plumbers storage to search for it and takes it back to the car. Now comes the revenge part. He walks over to EP’s car, disconnects the battery and locks it inside C’s car. Noon rolls around and C packs his stuff to drive back to the company building.

The plumber was not expecting this!

The EP stands at the window with a big vice in his hand and just grins at C. C try’s to start the car and it starts first try. The EP drops the vice and his mouth flew open. C just grins back at him and wishes a great day.

The coworker knew the plumber would figure it out eventually.

Back at the company he goes to sit in the lounge with a beer in his hand and waits. At about 3 o’clock the EP hammers on the door and this ensues: EP: Open up you crazy jerk! Give me back my battery! C: I don’t know what you’re talking about.

The plumber was smart enough to figure it out.

EP: I know you took it after I took yours” C: Oh so you took my battery. That’s interesting to hear. EP: Yeah! So give me back my stupid battery. C: (slowly getting up and opening the door) OK. I’ll come and get it. But I first have to get the keys.

Here’s how it worked out.

EP: Did you seriously lock it inside your car? C: Yeah, because some jerk could come and steal it. EP: Just give it back! About 10 minutes later the EP had his battery and drove back (with a drywallers car) to the construction site. I should mention that the site was about half an hour away from my company.

What a weird prank to play on someone. The plumber isn’t too bright for thinking that would be funny.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good point.

Another person shares their opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

But PT really didn’t do anything wrong.

In this story, PT was actually the good guy. He warned OP’s coworker about what happened. Otherwise, OP would’ve fallen for the prank. It was because of PT that OP was able to get revenge on the plumber.

Some jokes aren’t funny.

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