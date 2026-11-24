Roommate Noticed A Towel Still Had Its Store Tag Attached, And Now She’s Wondering Whether Asking About Hygiene Would Cross A Boundary

Shared bathrooms can reveal some uncomfortable roommate habits.

One college student noticed an untouched towel, body wipes, and a growing odor.

She likes her roommate and does not want to embarrass her.

Still, the concern needs addressing.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITAH if I (F18) ask my roommate (F17) if she showers? I (F18) am dorming at a public university in the US . My roommate and I did not know each other prior to the semester starting (through social media only). The dorm has separate rooms and common rooms, however roommates share a bathroom.

Seems pretty standard.

Since school has started, I have noticed that my roommate’s towel never moves and the tag is still on. I didn’t think anything of it until I noticed that she did start to smell, and that she uses body wipes. Whenever she uses the bathroom and I use it after, it smells afterward as well.

Gross!

I like her a lot as a roommate and a friend, but I am genuinely curious and a little concerned if she is okay and is showering. AITAH if I ask her if she showers? This is not a trolling or joking post, I don’t know how to approach this situation.

Reddit users sympathized, saying hygiene talks are always uncomfortable but sometimes necessary.

Most advised approaching the conversation gently and framing it as concern rather than judgment.

This person says NTA, but also a little tough love.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

And this person is making light out of it.

This student had valid hygiene concerns but needed to avoid bluntly asking whether her roommate ever showered.

A private, respectful conversation about the shared bathroom and possible personal struggles would handle the issue more kindly.