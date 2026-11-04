Resort Guest Wanted A Cabana Badly, So When Other Vacationers Ignored The Rules, She Saw An Opening And Quickly Claimed The Spot

Small vacation disagreements can sting when the person beside you does not offer support.

In this story, one resort guest followed the cabana rules, only for her friend to back down and apologize.

Instead of feeling supported, she wondered why pleasing a stranger mattered more than standing together.

See how this poolside disagreement disrupted what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway.

AITA for being annoyed over a cabana? I am a 35-year-old woman, and I am currently on holiday at a resort with my friend (also female and 35), who I love dearly. At the hotel, there are a few coveted cabanas that are first come, first served. This morning I got up early and forewent breakfast, hoping to get one for us – but all were already “reserved” with towels. The pool manager came over and I asked him about it, because they have signs all over that if the cabana is unoccupied for more than thirty mins, they will remove your stuff so someone else can use it.

Let’s see what the pool manager had to say about this.

The manager tells me everyone came down at 6am, put down their towels and went back to bed. It was around 8am, so I asked him if that means they should be free now, because of the thirty minute rule. He agreed. and freed one up for us. I lay down, and when my friend joined me and I told her the story, we agreed that should someone come and try to claim it, we will show them the sign and point them to the manager.

But when the expected happened, it didn’t quite go to plan.

An hour later, a woman comes up and says we’re in her cabana. I told her that the manager freed it up for us because of the thirty minute rule, but she called the manager over, who told us we can switch to the next one which has also now been empty for three hours. The woman said no, her friend was reserving that one. I was a bit annoyed at that point and said again, well there’s a rule and I don’t think it’s fair we have to move.

And that was when her friend got involved.

My friend then chimed in and said it’s fine we will leave. I accepted, since I didn’t want to argue further. We packed our stuff and then my friend walked up to the woman and apologised. She says the manager said it was ok, but we’re really sorry, we didn’t know it was occupied. The woman said “it’s ok” and shot me a dirty look. My friend and I are now at a different spot with regular sun lounger and I’m trying to get back to regular happy holiday mood but I’m honestly hurt that she didn’t have my back.

But all this has put a dampener on things.

Now my friend says I am ruining our vacation by being so silent – and I get her point, but I’m trying really hard to not feel hurt. I feel like she cared more about that lady she will never see again not being mad at her than supporting me. And even though it shouldn’t matter, it feels like I am the angry black lady while my (white) friend is “the good one.” On the other hand I understand it’s stupid to be mad about a thing with a cabana. AITA?

This woman has been put in a really difficult position, since she and her friend had an agreement about how they would react if confronted – but when they were confronted, her friend backed down immediately.

If she had known she was going to do that she shouldn’t have agreed in the first place – or if it had been a spur-of-the-moment thing, the least her friend could have done was apologize to her.

But guilt-tripping her about ‘ruining the holiday’? That’s not a nice thing to do.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that she shouldn’t have been treated the way she was.

While others blamed the pool manager for trying to make them move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to open up to her friend about her hurt.

This woman had the pool manager’s permission to use an abandoned cabana, but her friend quickly surrendered it when another guest complained.

Commenters agreed she was not wrong for needing space after her friend apologized and made her look unreasonable for following the rules.

All that drama came from people trying to reserve furniture while they slept.