Store Employee Closed Right On Schedule, But A Rude Customer Accused Him Of Closing Early Two Weekends In A Row, So He Quickly Put An End To The Argument

Closing time gets complicated when a customer believes his phone outranks every clock in the store.

This shopper arrived after the doors were locked, then returned another weekend to argue about it.

A tired retail worker finally gave him the simplest possible answer.

See how this tiny battle over time played out.

I am not changing all the clocks in our store for you Last Saturday, I had someone show up one minute after I had locked the doors. He stood at the window and tried to get me to open the doors.

The customer had a very strange logic to his behavior.

When I refused, he put his phone up to the glass to show that his phone clock said we were still open for two more minutes. I still refused.

That wasn’t the last time this retail worker would see this customer.

Cut to today, five minutes before I lock the doors. He shows up again and accuses me of closing early.

The customer continues to complain.

When I said we close at the same time every Saturday, he then said that we need to fix our clocks. I had a long day and ended up saying the first thing that came to mind.

Finally, the retail worker had enough.

I replied with, “Maybe you need to fix your clock.” When he refused and kept saying it was our clocks that were broken, I cut him off. “Have a good day, sir,” I said, and walked away to continue closing.

Sometimes the only way to thwart a terrible customer is by remaining unbothered.

What did Reddit think?

It’s amazing how some grown adults can’t be bothered to wait.

This customer could always just be a more reasonable person.

If anyone needs to adjust their schedule, it’s most definitely this guy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

The whole situation is a bit ironic.

The retail worker refused to reopen after closing and stood firm when the same customer returned.

When the man insisted every store clock was wrong, the employee suggested fixing the only clock causing trouble.

Time flies when you argue with locked doors.