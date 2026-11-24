Neighbors Blast Music Late Into The Night, So Tenant Asks Them To Keep It Down And Gets Treated Like The Troublemaker

Apartment living means sharing walls, and sharing walls means sharing a few ground rules.

One tenant and her partner were exhausted after a long week and went to bed early, knowing they had to be up for a family obligation.

Then, right when the clock struck 11 pm, the apartment next door started blasting music with heavy bass, long after the building’s quiet hours had begun.

She sent one polite text reminding the neighbors of the rules, and they apologized and turned it down right away.

That should have been the end of it, but she soon learned what the neighbors were actually saying about her behind her back.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for texting the neighbors at 11pm about their loud music Last weekend, my partner and I were exhausted after a long week and had to be up early for a family obligation. We went to bed around ten, but right at 11, the apartment next door started blasting music with heavy bass. It rattled the pictures on our wall.

The exhausted tenant tried to be reasonable at first.

I sent one polite text reminding them of the building quiet hours that start at 10. They replied saying sorry and turned it down right away.

Turns out, they didn’t actually take the text that well.

A few hours later, though, I saw a group chat message from one neighbor saying it felt aggressive to text so late and that they were adults who should not need a reminder. They never brought it up to my face, but now the hallway feels a little awkward whenever we pass each other.

This tenant still thinks they did right by their neighbor, so they’re not sure what to do next.

I still think a quick text was the least confrontational way to handle it, especially since knocking on their door would have woken more people. At the same time, I get why they might have felt called out. AITA?

Does the neighbor realize most people wouldn’t have been near as polite?

What did Reddit think?

It’s best not to second-guess, especially when you already made the right decision.

The neighbors really should have known better than to do something like this.

These neighbors don’t deserve to be treated like adults because they weren’t acting like one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

The time has come to move on from the whole situation.

The neighbors played bass loud enough to rattle picture frames an hour after quiet hours began, and then decided the polite text was the rude part. That’s an impressive reversal.

Quiet hours are supposed to exist so nobody has to feel like the bad guy, but clearly that didn’t work in this complex.

A reminder only feels aggressive to someone who knew they were wrong.

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