A Woman Moved to a New Neighborhood—Then Loud Music from a Neighbor Acres Away Triggered Her Worst Fears

Moving into a spacious neighborhood should offer some peace, quiet, and privacy.

The following story involves a woman who had just moved into a new home.

Her neighbor was a few acres away, and their houses were separated by woods.

So she was shocked to hear insanely loud music from the neighbor’s house.

Now, she’s worried the situation might become a recurring nightmare.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Music audible from acres away. How worried should I be? We had a NFH in an apartment a few years ago who would play bass music until 2 a.m. most nights. I’m traumatized. I’m sensitive to it. I cannot sleep. We just moved into a new home in a huge lot neighborhood. Everyone has at least 3 acres.

This woman heard insanely loud music from her neighbor who was several acres away.

It’s our first night here, currently about 9 p.m. A neighbor whose lot backs onto ours has been playing insanely loud music for an hour. Mind you, there’s a lot of space between us, maybe even 6 acres. Thankfully, the kids don’t seem to mind it. But I’m getting more and more worried the later it gets.

She’s hoping it was a one-time thing.

It’s also crazy to me because, like this is acreage. There are woods separating us. And I can hear the rhythm of this music and even the occasional word throughout my home. Am I screwed? I’m truly hoping this is a one-time Saturday party or something.

Whoa! That’s insane! Hearing loud music on the very first night in a new home would be discouraging.

Hopefully, this was just a one-time Saturday party and not a regular habit.

I’d give it a few days before assuming the worst, but I can understand why she’s already nervous.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short but real.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a suggestion.

This one makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

Finally, here’s a sweet and kind remark.

Nothing ruins a peaceful new home like unexpectedly loud neighbors.

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