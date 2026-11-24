A Woman Moved to a New Neighborhood—Then Loud Music from a Neighbor Acres Away Triggered Her Worst Fears
Moving into a spacious neighborhood should offer some peace, quiet, and privacy.
The following story involves a woman who had just moved into a new home.
Her neighbor was a few acres away, and their houses were separated by woods.
So she was shocked to hear insanely loud music from the neighbor’s house.
Now, she’s worried the situation might become a recurring nightmare.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Music audible from acres away. How worried should I be?
We had a NFH in an apartment a few years ago who would play bass music until 2 a.m. most nights.
I’m traumatized. I’m sensitive to it. I cannot sleep.
We just moved into a new home in a huge lot neighborhood.
Everyone has at least 3 acres.
This woman heard insanely loud music from her neighbor who was several acres away.
It’s our first night here, currently about 9 p.m.
A neighbor whose lot backs onto ours has been playing insanely loud music for an hour.
Mind you, there’s a lot of space between us, maybe even 6 acres.
Thankfully, the kids don’t seem to mind it.
But I’m getting more and more worried the later it gets.
She’s hoping it was a one-time thing.
It’s also crazy to me because, like this is acreage.
There are woods separating us.
And I can hear the rhythm of this music and even the occasional word throughout my home.
Am I screwed? I’m truly hoping this is a one-time Saturday party or something.
Whoa! That’s insane! Hearing loud music on the very first night in a new home would be discouraging.
Hopefully, this was just a one-time Saturday party and not a regular habit.
I’d give it a few days before assuming the worst, but I can understand why she’s already nervous.
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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
Short but real.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a suggestion.
This one makes a valid point.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.
Finally, here’s a sweet and kind remark.
Nothing ruins a peaceful new home like unexpectedly loud neighbors.
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