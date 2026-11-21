A Tenant Noticed Her Roommates Hadn’t Washed a Towel in Three Months—Then Wondered If Pointing Out the Link to Acne Would Cross the Line

Living with roommates is a crash course in discovering everyone else’s definition of clean, and some definitions are a lot… looser than others.

One tenant recently moved in with her new roommates, and she quickly noticed something that made her stomach turn. Not a single towel in the apartment had been washed since the day they arrived.

She kept her own towels on a strict weekly rotation, so the contrast was hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, her roommates kept asking how her skin stayed so clear with such a simple routine.

Should she address their horrible hygiene habits honestly, or just let them figure it out on their own?

Redditors had some thoughts — read on for the full story.

Not a single towel washed in three months I moved in with my roommates about three months ago, and I can’t help but notice that not a single towel has been washed since they moved in.

By comparison, this tenant prides themselves everything being tidy and orderly.

I try to make it a habit to have 2 bath towels and 3-4 face towels in rotation every week, and EVERYTHING gets washed weekly.

But her roommates don’t seem to hold the same standard.

My roommates haven’t washed their bath towels, hand towels, or face towels, and the face towels used to be white… now they’re some disgusting shade of muddy brown, and they smell disgusting. My roommates also always ask me how my skin is so clear with just my “minimalist routine”… and IDK if it’s rude to tell them that they’re getting terrible acne because their towels haven’t been through a single wash cycle since they were bought.

The skincare they do is completely null and voided by their horrible hygiene.

I will never understand why they have 30-step luxury skincare routines and 15-step bath routines when the final step is to dry off with a disgusting, moldy towel. And I especially don’t think that them trying to use my skincare behind my back is going to help their case either.

These roommates need a cleanliness intervention.

Redditors chime in.

If this tenant is going to say sane, she should stick to worrying about things she can control.

Maybe her own towels need to go into quarantine.

You never know the extent of someone else’s strange habits until you live with them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Why not just try and teach them. Maybe no one else in their life has.

These roommates are investing in luxury skincare products while skipping a crucial step that would cost them close to nothing.

This tenant just washes her towels once a week and sticks to the basics. That’s it, that’s the whole secret.

Clean towels cost less than any serum.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling. Read Story →